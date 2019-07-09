NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774173/?utm_source=PRN





Middle East auto components market was valued at $ 28 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $ 39.7 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing automobile vehicle fleet and rising construction and infrastructural activities across different countries of the region. Moreover, growing demand for vehicle modifications along with growth of allied industry is further pushing demand for auto components. Additionally, removal of ban over female driving in some Middle Eastern countries is anticipated to positively influence Middle East auto components market in the coming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast Middle East auto component market size.

• To classify and forecast Middle East auto components market by vehicle type, by component type, by demand category and by country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Middle East auto components market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players of auto components in the Middle East region.



Some of the top players in Middle East auto components market are Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE, Michelin AIM FZE, Goodyear Middle East FZE, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., ACDelco Middle East & Africa, Amaron Batteries, Robert Bosch Middle East, Total Marketing Middle East, ExxonMobil Middle East Marketing Corp., Shell Markets Middle East, etc.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of auto components dealers operating in different countries of Middle East region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include auto components dealers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analysed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major auto component suppliers across Middle East region.

The analyst calculated the market size for Middle East auto components using a bottom-up technique, wherein tire volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, Ministry of development planning and statistics, Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Auto components dealers and distributors of auto components

• Raw material suppliers

• Governments and financial institutions

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to auto components

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as auto components dealers and distributors, investment sectors, and to the end users. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Middle East auto components market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicles

o Two-Wheeler

o OTR

• Market, By Components Type:

o Filter

o Lubricant

o Tire

o Brake Component

o Battery

o Others

• Market, by Demand Category:

o Replacement

o OEM

• Market, by Country:

o Iran

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Oman

o Rest of Middle East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East auto components market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



