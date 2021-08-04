Middle East B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market Report 2021: Despite a Steady B2C E-Commerce Market Size Increase in 2020, the Growth Rate Remained Relatively Low
Aug 04, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2021 & COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Middle East B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2021 & COVID-19's Impact" provides insights into the current state and future trends of the B2C E-Commerce and payment market in the Middle East.
Among other findings, the publication reveals that "Electronics, appliances and media" product category was expected to dominate in the Middle East B2C E-Commerce market by 2025.
Despite a steady B2C E-Commerce market size increase in the Middle East in 2020, the growth rate remained relatively low
In a pre-COVID-19 assessment, the value of the region's B2C E-Commerce industry was anticipated to rise by more than 20% year on year in 2020 from 2019. However, after the onset of COVID-19 sales volume surged even more and were estimated to almost double from 2020 to 2025. Just two countries in the region, UAE and Saudi Arabia controlled a sizable portion of the market, accounting for more than 70% of the total in 2020.
Consumers' preferences for digital payments in the Middle East surpassed cash on delivery in 2020
Consumers opted for online purchases and contactless payments more during the outbreak in 2020, indicating widespread adoption of digital commerce in the region. Furthermore, in 2020, over 50% of consumers in the region will use digital payments while buying online, compared to only 36% who will use cash on delivery. Convenience, quickness, avoiding human touch, new ways to pay, and control, were cited as reasons for the change.
By 2025, the "Electronics, Appliances, and Media" product category was expected to lead the Middle East B2C E-Commerce industry
Consumers developed preferences in product categories to be purchased online as online shopping usage grew. The most popular categories among shoppers in the Middle East were: "electronics, appliances & media," "fashion & beauty," "toys, hobby & DIY," and "digital services (food delivery, events, fitness & services)." Aside from that, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) E-Commerce grew steadily from 2015 to 2020, more than doubling from 2019 to 2020 as the pandemic movement restrictions forced consumers to shop online for daily necessities.
Report Coverage
This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C E-Commerce market and payment methods in the Middle East. The following countries were included: Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. A broad definition of retail E-Commerce used by some original sources cited in this report might include both B2C and C2C E-Commerce.
Report Structure
The report starts with an overview of the regional E-Commerce market and country comparisons in terms of criteria relevant to B2C ECommerce, such as shares and Internet penetration. The rest of the report is divided into country chapters, presented in the descending order of retail E-Commerce sales.
Country charts include: the development of retail B2C E-Commerce sales and E-Commerce's share of total retail sales, information about Internet penetration and online shoppers is included, shows the leading product categories purchased online, COVID-19's impact and others. For some of the covered countries, this information was not available.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2019 & 2022f
- B2C E-Commerce Year-on-Year Growth Rate, by Region, in %, 2020e
- Internet Penetration Rate, in % of Households, 2020
- Consumers Who Experienced Online Purchases Difficulties, by Country, incl. Egypt and Israel, in %, 2019 & 2020
3. Regional
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD billion, 2019 & 2022f
- B2C E-Commerce Market and Payments Overview, July 2021
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 - 2020e
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020e - 2025f
- Internet Penetration Rate, in % of Population, by Country, incl. Population, in millions, Number of Internet Users, in millions, 2021
- Share of UAE & Saudi Arabia E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total E-Commerce Sales, 2020
- Breakdown of Purchasing Forms Preferred in the Next Big Shopping/Sales Event, in % of Consumers, October 2020
- FMCG E-Commerce Penetration Rate, in % of Total Sales, 2015 - 2020
- B2C E-Commerce Market Value, by Product Category, in USD billion, incl. COVID-19 Adjustment, and Estimated B2C E-Commerce Penetration, in %, 2020e & 2025f
- Consumer Digital Economy, in USD billion, 2018 - 2020 & 2023f
- Breakdown of Digital Economy, by Sectors, in % of Total Digital Economy Value, 2018 - 2020 & 2023f
- Market Share of Online Travel & Transport Sector, by Country, in %, October 2020
- Digital Activities' Usage Frequency Change, by Category, incl. Streaming Video, Shopping Online & Contactless Payments, in % of Arab Respondents, August 2020
- Overview of Selected Leading Fintech Startups, incl. Total Funding, June 2021
- Top Payment Methods Preferred When Shopping Online, in % of Consumers, September 2020
- Share of Consumers Who Will Mostly Shop Online For Things They Used to Buy in Stores Pre-COVID-19, in %, October 2020
4. Saudi Arabia
- B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, July 2021
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2017 - 2020e
- Value of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020e - 2025f
- Share of Consumers Who Shopped More Online Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Onset, in %, November 2020
- Top 3 Product Categories Purchased More Online, in % of Consumers, November 2020
- Share of Consumers Who Discovered New Sellers on Social Media Platforms, by Platform in %, November 2020
- Mobile Share of Internet Traffic, in %, June 2021
- Top 10 Mobile Shopping Apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, by Rank, July 2021
- Share of Respondents Who Would Opt for Digital Banking Services over Visiting a Bank, in %, July 2021
5. United Arab Emirates
6. Israel
7. Iran
8. Qatar
9. Kuwait
10. Lebanon
11. Jordan
12. Bahrain
13. Oman
Companies Mentioned
- Adyen
- Al-dawaa
- Alibaba.com
- Aliexpress
- Amazon
- Amazon
- Apple App Store
- Arab Bank
- Arab Jordan Investment Bank
- Bank of Jordan
- CliQ
- E-Fawateer.com
- Expensya
- Google Play
- JoMoPay
- JoPACC
- MAF Carrefour
- Mamo
- Manshi
- MasterCard Inc.
- Noon Shopping
- OLX Arabia
- Paymob
- Postpay
- Shein
- Spottii
- Tabby
- Tamara
- Tarabut Gateway
- TM Done
- Unified Payments network
- Unioin Bank
- Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7p8jfg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article