Middle East Cyber Security Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 20% From 2017-2022: Ken Research

Cloud computing is the latest technology that is being used in the sector in various domains such as network, wireless and end point security.

Cyber attacks on government owned enterprises have forced them to formulate well thought strategies to counter the cyber security threats.

Qatar world cup 2022 and Dubai expo 2020 are some of the projects which will drive demand for cyber security solutions.

The market for cyber security in Middle East is still in the growing phase and is expected to register double digit growth as it has gained momentum due to enhanced focus of the government. Demand for cyber security equipments will be largely driven by smart home, commercial infrastructure and banking sectors. In the last few years, these sectors have seen rapid growth in various countries across the Middle East. The political conditions are also playing a major role in acceptance of cyber security due to increasing security concerns. The Government and Banking industries are the major end users of cyber security solutions and will continue to have a major share in cyber security demand till 2022. New technologies such as Internet of Things and artificial intelligence will be widely applied in the sector in various domains, although currently Middle East is yet to stride in these advanced technologies, which is limited to few projects in the market.

Digitalization of public services, development of smart cities and increasing sophistication of cyber attackers are a few trends that are expected to drive the market in the future. Increasing number of internet users is one of the biggest reasons for high demand for cyber security. Companies are spending continuously on improving their digital infrastructure. Middle East region is witnessing infrastructure growth as many countries have opened their economy which will result in huge demand in the future for cyber security as many companies are expected to open their office in Middle East region.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Middle East Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2022 - By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unidentified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery) and By Region" believe that revamping the distribution system, adoption of cyber risk assessment measures and growth in house technological capabilities will help in maximizing the delivered value from developers, system integrators and government to the end users. Manufacturers should focus on increasing the perceived value of their products by communicating the long term benefits of their solutions.

Middle East cyber security market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 20% during the period 2017-2022 with central region expected to gain major share of the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Regions

Central Region

Western region

Southern Region

East Region

Northern Region

By Type of Solution

Firewall

Intrusion Detection System (IDS/IPS)

Antivirus/Antimalware

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unidentified Threat Management (UTM)

Disaster Recovery

By Type of Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

End-Point Security

Application Security

Content Security

Cloud Security

Key Target Audience

Network Security Companies

Cloud Security Companies

Antivirus Developers

End-Point Security Providers

Cyber Security System Integrators

Banking Institutions

Public Sector Companies

Government Entities

IT Managed Service Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report

2012-2017 - Historical Period

2017-2022 - Future Forecast

Companies Covered

Cyber Security Developers: Fire Eye, IBM, Splunk, Four Scout, Symantec

Cyber Security System Integrators Etisalat, ISYX, BIOS, DU, Starlink



Related Reports

Global Cyber Security Market 2016-2026

The Global Cyber Security Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for Cyber Security, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Brazil Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Smart Phone Penetration and Online Banking Transactions to Augment Demand For Security

The report titled "Brazil Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Smart Phone Penetration and Online Banking Transactions to Augment Demand for Security" provides a comprehensive analysis on the cyber security market in Brazil. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Brazil cyber security market size in terms of revenues, Global cyber security market size, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market size, Market segmentation of Brazil cyber security market on the basis of types of security, solutions, regions, end users, major industries, services and others, Brazil antivirus & antimalware market segmentation, trends and growth drivers of the industry, issue & challenges, market share, and future analysis of the industry. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry, heat map analysis, list of system integrators and consultants operating in the market.

India Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2020 - Rising Online Transactions and Government Inclination Towards Heavy Digitization of Data to Fuel Growth

The report titled "India Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2020 - Rising Online Transactions & Government's Inclination Towards Heavy Digitization Of Data To Fuel Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cyber Security market in India. The report focuses on the Enterprises as well as residential segment. The report covers aspects such as overall cyber security market, antivirus and antimalware market, segmentation of cyber security market by different security types, by solutions, by services, by major verticals, by major cities, by end users, by deployment models, by demand, by supply and by new and renewal orders. The report also covers role of consultants and system integrators along with Government's role in India cyber security market.

