Middle East Data Center Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring New Players - Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Infinity, EDGNEX, Global Technical Realty, Quantum Switch, ZeroPoint DC, & Serverfarm

04 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East data center market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach an impressive value of $7.94 billion by 2028, from $4.86 billion in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 8.5%
This growth is fueled by several factors, making the Middle East one of the strongest growing locations in the global data center market. Strong connectivity, significant digitalization initiatives across major countries, and substantial investments in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are propelling the region's data center market forward.
Additionally, emerging locations such as Oman, Qatar, and Turkey are expected to contribute to the market's growth due to increasing demand for data centers in the region. While some locations are still in the nascent stage of growth, the market is witnessing significant investments in electrical infrastructure to meet the rising demand for power infrastructure, addressing power outage challenges faced in several locations.
Moreover, the mechanical infrastructure segment is seeing increasing investments in liquid-based cooling solutions to combat high temperatures and air pollution in parts of the region. The general construction segment is witnessing a surge in investments for greenfield data center facilities, facilitated by the abundant availability of land for data center development across various countries.
The market's driving forces also include growing adoption of renewable energy, smart city developments, increasing focus on artificial intelligence adoption, and other promising opportunities.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints
- Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography
- Geography: Middle East
- Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- EATON
- Envicool
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AlDar Properties
- Anel Group
- Arup
- Ashi & Bushnag
- Atkins
- Dar Group
- DC Pro Engineering
- Deerns
- Edarat
- EGEC
- ENMAR Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
- HATCO
- HHM Building Contracting
- Hill International
- ICS Nett
- INT'LTEC
- ISG
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mace
- Mercury Engineering
- McLaren Construction Group
- MIS
- NDA Group
- Prota Engineering
- Qatar Site & Power
- RED Engineering
- RW Armstrong
- Sudlows
- Telal Engineering & Contracting
- Turner & Townsend
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Adgar Investments and Development
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Batelco
- Bynet Data Communications
- Equinix
- EdgeConneX
- Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
- Gulf Data Hub
- Khazna Data Centers
- Moro Hub
- MedOne
- MEEZA
- Mobily
- Microsoft
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- stc
- Turkcell
- Turk Telekom
- Telehouse
- Tencent Cloud
New Entrants
- Compass Datacenters
- Digital Realty
- Infinity
- EDGNEX
- Global Technical Realty
- Quantum Switch
- ZeroPoint DC
- Serverfarm
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Author
2. About Our Data Center Capabilities
3. What's Included
4. Segments Included
5. Research Methodology
6. Market at Glance
7. Premium Insights
8. Investment Opportunities
9. Investment: Market Size & Forecast
10. Area: Market Size & Forecast
11. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
12. Market Dynamics
13. Market Opportunities & Trends
14. Market Growth Enablers
15. Market Restraints
16. Site Selection Criteria
17. Infrastructure Segmentation
18. It Infrastructure
19. Electrical Infrastructure
20. Mechanical Infrastructure
21. Cooling Systems
22. Cooling Techniques
23. General Construction
24. Tier Standards Segmentation
25. Geography Segmentation
26. Middle East
27. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights
28. Data Center Market by Investment
29. Data Center Market by Infrastructure
30. Data Center Market by Area
31. Data Center Market by Power Capacity
32. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure
33. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cclrxf
SOURCE Research and Markets
