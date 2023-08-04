Middle East Data Center Market Report 2023-2028 Featuring New Players - Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Infinity, EDGNEX, Global Technical Realty, Quantum Switch, ZeroPoint DC, & Serverfarm

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Aug, 2023, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Data Center Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East data center market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach an impressive value of $7.94 billion by 2028, from $4.86 billion in 2022, with a notable CAGR of 8.5%

This growth is fueled by several factors, making the Middle East one of the strongest growing locations in the global data center market. Strong connectivity, significant digitalization initiatives across major countries, and substantial investments in countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are propelling the region's data center market forward.

Additionally, emerging locations such as Oman, Qatar, and Turkey are expected to contribute to the market's growth due to increasing demand for data centers in the region. While some locations are still in the nascent stage of growth, the market is witnessing significant investments in electrical infrastructure to meet the rising demand for power infrastructure, addressing power outage challenges faced in several locations.

Moreover, the mechanical infrastructure segment is seeing increasing investments in liquid-based cooling solutions to combat high temperatures and air pollution in parts of the region. The general construction segment is witnessing a surge in investments for greenfield data center facilities, facilitated by the abundant availability of land for data center development across various countries.

The market's driving forces also include growing adoption of renewable energy, smart city developments, increasing focus on artificial intelligence adoption, and other promising opportunities.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Market Dynamics: Market Opportunities & Trends, Market Growth Enablers, Market Restraints
  • Segments Covered: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Geography
  • Geography: Middle East
  • Market Participants: IT Infrastructure Providers, Support Infrastructure Providers, Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors, Data Center Investors and New Entrants.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Oracle

Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure

  • ABB
  • Airedale
  • Alfa Laval
  • Canovate
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Delta Electronics
  • EAE Group
  • EATON
  • Envicool
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

  • AECOM
  • AlDar Properties
  • Anel Group
  • Arup
  • Ashi & Bushnag
  • Atkins
  • Dar Group
  • DC Pro Engineering
  • Deerns
  • Edarat
  • EGEC
  • ENMAR Engineering
  • Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
  • HATCO
  • HHM Building Contracting
  • Hill International
  • ICS Nett
  • INT'LTEC
  • ISG
  • Laing O'Rourke
  • Linesight
  • M+W Group (Exyte)
  • Mace
  • Mercury Engineering
  • McLaren Construction Group
  • MIS
  • NDA Group
  • Prota Engineering
  • Qatar Site & Power
  • RED Engineering
  • RW Armstrong
  • Sudlows
  • Telal Engineering & Contracting
  • Turner & Townsend

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Adgar Investments and Development
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Batelco
  • Bynet Data Communications
  • Equinix
  • EdgeConneX
  • Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS)
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Google
  • Khazna Data Centers
  • Moro Hub
  • MedOne
  • MEEZA
  • Mobily
  • Microsoft
  • Oman Data Park
  • Ooredoo
  • stc
  • Turkcell
  • Turk Telekom
  • Telehouse
  • Tencent Cloud

New Entrants

  • Compass Datacenters
  • Digital Realty
  • Infinity
  • EDGNEX
  • Global Technical Realty
  • Quantum Switch
  • ZeroPoint DC
  • Serverfarm

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Author

2. About Our Data Center Capabilities

3. What's Included

4. Segments Included

5. Research Methodology

6. Market at Glance

7. Premium Insights

8. Investment Opportunities

9. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

10. Area: Market Size & Forecast

11. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Opportunities & Trends

14. Market Growth Enablers

15. Market Restraints

16. Site Selection Criteria

17. Infrastructure Segmentation

18. It Infrastructure

19. Electrical Infrastructure

20. Mechanical Infrastructure

21. Cooling Systems

22. Cooling Techniques

23. General Construction

24. Tier Standards Segmentation

25. Geography Segmentation

26. Middle East

27. Market Snapshot & Key Highlights

28. Data Center Market by Investment

29. Data Center Market by Infrastructure

30. Data Center Market by Area

31. Data Center Market by Power Capacity

32. Data Center Market by Support Infrastructure

33. Data Center Market by It Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cclrxf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Stethoscope Market Analysis Report 2023-2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases Fuels Stethoscope Demand in Healthcare

Global Folding Furniture Market Analysis 2023-2028 - Shifting Trend Towards Small Sized Apartments, Growing Demand for Compact and Multi-Functional Furniture

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.