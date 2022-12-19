Middle East Defense Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2022: AI to Enhance UAV Lethality and Accuracy Alongside Growing MUM-T Effectiveness

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Defense Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities and Use Cases - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report elaborates on specific AI defense use cases on regional bases, such as advanced AI applications for UAVs, military intelligence analytics, or as part of the growing digitalization trend among regional armed forces.

This updated report covers recent AI trends in the most modern countries in the region, particularly Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates while discussing specific AI military programs as a genuine part of their effort for military modernization amid emerging threats from Iran.



The analysis considers local and global industry participants that operate AI-related military activities and leading software/technology providers and presents market drivers and restraints for the market, such as regulatory and ethical constraints regarding the use of AI.

In future conflicts, it will be essential for warfighters to maintain a robust and data-driven operational decision-making process. Supporting this capability, artificial intelligence (AI) is critical to enabling action at the speed of the digital battlespace, which will be far faster than the human ability to process and act on data. Practically, AI is being applied to bring forward defense programs that would provide an edge against opponents. This is why the use of AI in building powerful defense technologies is picking up pace in the Middle East.



AI catalyzes changes in modern battlefield needs in various domains and concepts of operation. This study provides an overview of AI for military utilities and applications among Middle East defense markets and industries. It covers five use cases and market trends, common and emerging applications, recent regional contracts, and growth opportunities for military applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle East Defense AI Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

What You Need To Know First

Trends

Challenges

Market Segmentation

Leading Agencies and Companies in the Market

Middle East Defense AI Evolving ConOps

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Middle East Defense AI Use Cases

Use Case 1: Regional MD Architecture Boost Owing to AI

Use Case 2: AI to Enhance UAV Lethality and Accuracy Alongside Growing MUM-T Effectiveness

Use Case 3: AI Solutions for Next-generation Combat Vehicles' Needs

Use Case 4: Open-source Intelligence and Crowdsourcing Advanced AI Analytics

Use Case 5: Defense Cloud Emerging Architecture

Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Middle East Defense Artificial Intelligence Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging MUM-T ConOps to Catalyze by AI

Growth Opportunity 2: Optimize Military Networking by AI

Growth Opportunity 3: AI as a Pillar for Regional Missile Defense Architecture

Growth Opportunity 4: AI to Enhance ME Indigenous Defense Capabilities

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2xg5a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets