Middle East Eyewear Market is projected to Gain the Valuation of US$ 680.1 Mn by 2031, States TMR Study

Apr 14, 2022, 07:30 ET
- Middle East Eyewear Market to Expand with Rising Focus of Manufacturers on Development of Technologically Advanced Products
- Players are increasing their production capabilities in soft contact lenses to cater to the rising product demand
- Increasing use of mobile devices by people is creating sizable business prospects in the market
ALBANY, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyewear market in Middle East is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, according to analysts of a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Different digital technologies such as smartphones, computers, video games, and other mobile devices are being used by millennial population around the world. Hence, increase in time spent by people on these devices has resulted in rise in eye issues, notes TMR study on the eyewear market. Hence, there has been increase in the use of latest technologies in eyewear to treat problems related to the eyes. For instance, several sunglasses help in filtering UV rays with the incorporation of anti-fatigue lenses and blue light technologies. Such innovations help people who are exposed to various hazardous radiations emitted from digital devices, including computers, televisions, and smartphones.
Companies operating in the eyewear market are increasing focus on the development of smart eyewear, including reading spectacles equipped with LED lights. Such innovations are gaining immense popularity, as they allow users to continue reading even in the absence of power, notes the TMR research report on the eyewear market.
Middle East Eyewear Market: Key Findings
- In recent years, there has been a surge in the number of people living with visual impairments. This factor has fueled the demand opportunities in the Middle East eyewear market. Moreover, the market is driven by rising desire among people for proper eyesight.
- Ballistic eyewear refers to goggles or glasses that protect eyes from minuscule fragments and bullets. These products are considered one of the latest innovations in eyewear helping in the expansion of the global eyewear market. Rising incorporation of such advanced technologies in eyewear is prognosticated to boost the expansion of the eyewear market during the forecast period.
- Players in the eyewear market are concentrated on offering personalized spectacles. Due to such innovations, customers are gaining the ability to select customized products as per their preferences and likes. This factor is likely to help in generating the demand for different eyewear products in the upcoming years, which in turn, is helping in increased sales in the eyewear market.
- Hectic schedules and unhealthy eating habits of people are resulting in rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related health disorders, including diabetes, which is known for damaging the eyesight of people, and in some cases, leading to blindness. Hence, rising diabetic population is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the eyewear market. Besides, the market is likely to gain prominent business prospects with increase in older population, which is at higher risk of eye-related health issues.
Eyewear Market: Growth Boosters
- Increase in use of soft contact lenses is foreseen to bolster the market in the Middle East
- Technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology and optometry are estimated to drive the demand for eyewear
- Rise in adoption of next-gen technologies in order to perform tests pertaining to eye health is bolstering the eyewear market
Eyewear Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Carl Zeiss
- EGMA Lens Factory
- Bausch & Lomb
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care
- Alhem Eyewear
- Ray-Ban
- Carrera
- Karen Wazen Eyewear
- Air Optics
- Oakley
Eyewear Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Spectacles
- Spectacle Lenses
- Spectacle Frames
- Contact Lenses
- Soft Contact Lenses
- Rigid Contact Lenses
- Sunglasses
- Polarized
- Non-polarized
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company Owned Website
- E-commerce
- Offline
- Multi-Brand Store
- Flagship Store
Country
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
