Middle East Forum Launches 'Divest from Qatar' Campaign

News provided by

Middle East Forum

27 Oct, 2023, 14:03 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East Forum (MEF) is spearheading a grassroots campaign urging American investment firms and privately-held corporations to divest from Qatar in response to its support for the Hamas-led massacre in Israel. We invite all Americans to participate in this easy, quick, digital letter-writing campaign.

Visit the link to take action: https://mef.pub/DivestFromQatar

Continue Reading

Qatar, the fabulously wealthy Gulf monarchy, is a chief sponsor of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization responsible for the slaughter of 1,400 Israelis and others on Oct. 7. Hamas's political headquarters is in Doha. By working financially with Qatar's government, U.S. companies indirectly fund Hamas atrocities.

On Oct. 23, MEF dispatched letters to a dozen private equity firms and hedge funds urging them immediately to divest from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a sovereign wealth fund under the auspices of the Qatari royal family.  Addressed to company owners and CEOs, the letters warned of the financial and ethical risks of continued business with Qatar.

"America's financial giants must champion long-term values over a myopic concern with profits," says Gregg Roman, MEF's director.

Affinity Partners, AlTi Global, Inc., Apollo Global Management, Ariel Alternatives, Atlas Merchant Capital, Blackstone, Fanatics, Inc., KKR, Liberty Strategic Capital, North Road Company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Pershing Square Capital Management each received MEF letters calling for Qatar divestment. 

"You should consider every legal option to immediately divest from QIA, including reviewing your shareholder agreement and executing a majority buy-out of QIA shares" of your company, the letters stated.

MEF calls on all Americans to show their opposition to Qatar's support for international terrorism. Click on the campaign link: that directs you to a sign-up portal where you can review and, with the click of a mouse, send emails to corporate leaders. 

Campaign link: https://mef.pub/DivestFromQatar

In addition to this campaign, MEF is working with Congress to deter future investments from Qatar by labeling Qatar a state sponsor of terrorism. These measures will mean that businesses accepting Qatari investments may find themselves liable for previous and ongoing acts of terror. 

Help us pressure America's business leaders to put national interest and morality over profits.

The Middle East Forum, a non-profit organization, promotes American interests in the Middle East and protects Western civilization from Islamism. It does so through a combination of original ideas, focused activism, and funding allies. For more information, visit www.meforum.org.

For more information, contact:
Gregg Roman
[email protected]
+1 (215) 546 5406

SOURCE Middle East Forum

Also from this source

Rep. Steel Introduces Foreign Funding Transparency Legislation with Key MEF Priorities

Rep. Steel Introduces Foreign Funding Transparency Legislation with Key MEF Priorities

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, and Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R—NC) introduced the...
Congress Acts on Middle East Forum Investigation of Iranian Regime Mosques

Congress Acts on Middle East Forum Investigation of Iranian Regime Mosques

Nine members of Congress have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland warning about Iranian regime influence in Shia mosques across the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.