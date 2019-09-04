Middle East Industrial Automation Market Report 2019: Competitve Landscape, Historical Data (2015-2018), Forecasts (2019-2025)

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Industrial Automation Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Products, by Technologies, by Applications, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East industrial automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-25

The power utility & water treatment segment is expected to acquire key revenue share by 2025 in the overall Middle East industrial automation market size due to favorable government initiatives to strengthen the renewable energy sectors across many countries. Efforts being made to diversify the economies in the region would include the development of new power and water treatment plants in the near future. As a result, the number of non-oil industries would experience growth, which would in turn back the growth in demand for industrial automation across the region during the forecast period.

Government initiatives to reduce the dependency of many countries on the oil and gas sector and invest heavily in the domestic manufacturing sector including pharmaceutical, automobile, and food processing industries would spur the demand for Middle East industrial automation market over the coming years. Further, the growing need for automation for better production efficiency in the industrial sector would open up new avenues for industrial automation solutions.



Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE are the key revenue generating countries in the overall Middle East industrial automation market. The overall booming industrial sector t in the region due to initiatives such as Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, together with several upcoming non-oil projects would continue to play an important role in the growth of the industrial automation market over the coming years.



The report thoroughly covers the market by products, technology, verticals, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast until 2025.

Historical data & Forecast of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues until 2025.

Historical Data of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018. Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues until 2025.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues until 2025. Historical Data of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Products, for the Period 2015-2018.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Products, for the Period 2015-2018. Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Products, until 2025.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Products, until 2025. Historical Data of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues,

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Technology, for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Technology, until 2025.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Technology, until 2025. Historical Data of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Application, for the Period 2015-2018.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Application, for the Period 2015-2018. Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia , UAE, Qatar and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Application, until 2025.

, UAE, and Turkey Industrial Automation Market Revenues, by Application, until 2025. Historical Data of Rest of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Rest of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues until 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle.

Porter's Five Force Analysis.

Market Opportunity Assessment.

Market Share, by Regions.

Market Share, by Players.

Market Overview, by Competitive Benchmarking.

Company Profiles.

Key Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered



By Products:

Machine Vision

Robotics

Sensors

Motion & Drives

Relays & Switches

Others (Actuators, Valves etc.)

By Technologies:

PLC

SCADA

DCS

Others (PLM, PAM, MES, Industrial IoT)

By Applications:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Power Utility & Water Treatment

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others (Textile, Plastic etc.)

By Countries:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East Region

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd

Beckhoff Automation

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell international Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

