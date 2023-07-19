Middle East Military Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) Research Report 2023: Key Factors Driving Growth and the Strategies Adopted by Regional Stakeholders to Tackle Emerging Threats

19 Jul, 2023, 22:45 ET
DUBIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Military Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study delves into the current landscape of the Middle East C-UAS market, analyzing the key factors driving its growth and the strategies adopted by regional stakeholders to tackle emerging threats.
Addressing the growing challenges posed by evolving drone technology and the dynamic nature of modern warfare, a comprehensive study focuses on the military counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) market in the Middle East.
With regional aerial threats intensifying, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and Israel, supported by the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Central Command (CENTCOM), are actively seeking robust military solutions to enhance their defense systems.
The demand for such systems is also being intensified by the Russo-Ukrainian war, which has demonstrated the urgent need to acquire C-UAS capabilities to ensure a holistic missile concept of operation and acquire regional military capabilities that enhance deterrence in the face of advanced adversarial aerial attacks.
C-UAS is becoming more pervasive and can be of several different types, encompassing a range of technologies. Large traditional defense companies, both regional and global, along with long-standing boutique C-UAS firms, are expected to continue to receive large contracts in the Middle East to develop, test, and manufacture multi-sensor C-UAS systems, including commercial technologies that address specific C-UAS operational needs.
This study identifies trends in the military C-UAS market in the Middle East and includes a broad discussion of the factors driving and restraining growth in this space. The report also provides an overview of the competitive landscape, main domain programs, and leading contracts in the region.
The study concludes by identifying and analyzing the growth opportunities arising from the changes in this space, including emerging areas to focus on and relevant business models and technologies for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle East (ME) Military Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- C-UAS-as-a-Service (CU-aa-S)
- Directed C-UAS Energy Weapon Systems
- Indigenous C-UAS Production Line
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- What You Need to Know First
- Trends
- Challenges
- ME Military C-UAS Market Overview
- C-UAS Traditional "Kill Chain"
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Spending Forecast
- ME Military C-UAS Spending and Operational Priorities
Leading C-UAS Country Profiles
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- ME Military C-UAS Top Contracts, 2022-2023
- Selected Regional Partnerships in the Military C-UAS Market
