Middle East Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East - Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides valuable information, analyses and statistics into the mobile operators in markets of the Middle East and includes the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Mobile operators across the Middle East have faced extraordinary challenges in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on most facets of mobile services and operations. The operators have had to quickly meet the increased demand for online communication and Internet services, stemming from citizens working and studying remotely, along with supporting service providers offering tele-health and e-education solutions.



In Saudi Arabia, for example, mobile operators have demonstrated a keen sense of social responsibility during the pandemic by launching various initiatives to support society in terms of education, enterprise, and healthcare. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Royal Philips (a healthcare solution provider) worked together to develop and implement solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) which allow doctors to treat and diagnose patients remotely.



Many of the operators have observed a change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, with Du from the United Arab Emirates, for example, experiencing a decline in mobile revenues which was partly attributed to a shift by consumers towards pre-paid mobile phones rather than fixed contracts, in order to manage personal budgets throughout the crisis. Revenues from roaming services have also been impacted upon with less travel and movement by citizens.



Despite the acute disruption to the Telcos usual business operations; a number of the operators have continued to work on their original strategic plans for 2020 and while progress towards 5G may have slowed, it is still a key priority for many of the operators across the Middle East.



Recent developments:

Some operators experienced a decline in roaming revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus outbreak has led to an increased demand for tele-health and e-education services and collaboration with mobile operators to deliver such services.

Many mobile operators in the Middle East have formed partnerships in order to develop and progress 5G readiness.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Mobile operators and COVID-19



2 Country impact of COVID-19

2.1 Bahrain

2.2 Iran

2.3 Iraq

2.4 Israel

2.5 Jordan

2.6 Kuwait

2.7 Lebanon

2.8 Oman

2.9 Qatar

2.10 Saudi Arabia

2.11 Syria

2.12 Turkey

2.13 United Arab Emirates

2.14 Yemen



3 Regional mobile overview

3.1 Middle East country summary



4 Regional mobile statistics

4.1 Middle East mobile subscriber growth

4.2 Middle East mobile data and smartphone growth

4.3 Middle East major operators and subscribers



5 Bahrain

5.1 Market analysis

5.2 Mobile network developments

5.3 Subscriber registration

5.4 Roaming tariff reduction

5.5 Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)

5.6 OTT providers

5.7 Spectrum developments

5.8 Major mobile operators



6 Iran

6.1 Market analysis

6.2 Mobile network developments

6.3 Major mobile operators



7 Iraq

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile regulatory issues

7.3 Major mobile operators



8 Israel

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Operator statistics

8.3 Mobile network developments

8.4 Major mobile operators

8.5 MVNOs



9 Jordan

9.1 Market analysis

9.2 Mobile regulatory issues

9.3 Major mobile operators



10 Kuwait

10.1 Market analysis

10.2 Operator statistics

10.3 Mobile regulatory issues

10.4 Major mobile operators



11 Lebanon

11.1 Market overview

11.2 Operator statistics

11.3 Mobile regulatory issues

11.4 Major mobile operators



12 Oman

12.1 Mobile market analysis

12.2 Operator statistics

12.3 Mobile regulatory issues

12.4 Major mobile operators



13 Qatar

13.1 Market overview

13.2 Operator statistics

13.3 Mobile regulatory issues

13.4 Major mobile operators



14 Saudi Arabia

14.1 Market overview

14.2 Market analysis

14.3 Operator statistics

14.4 Mobile network developments

14.5 Major mobile operators



15 Syria

15.1 Market analysis

15.2 Mobile network developments

15.3 Major mobile operators



16 Turkey

16.1 Market analysis

16.2 Mobile network developments

16.3 Major mobile operators



17 United Arab Emirates

17.1 Market analysis

17.2 Major mobile operators



18 Yemen

18.1 Historical overview

18.2 Market overview

18.3 Regulatory issues

18.4 Major mobile operators



19 Glossary of abbreviations



Companies Mentioned

Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC)/Zain

Ooredoo Kuwait (previously National Mobile Telecommunication Co (NMT)/Wataniya Telecom)

Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC)/Viva

Batelco

Zain Bahrain

Viva Bahrain

Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)

(TCI) Mobile Communications Iran (MCI)

MTN Irancell

Tamin Telecom (Rightel)

Mobile Telecommunications Company of Isfahan (MTCE)

Telecommunication Kish Company (TKC)

Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)

Asiacell

Zain Iraq

Korek Telecom

Regional Telecom

Cellcom

Orange (Partner)

Pelephone (Bezeq)

HOT Mobile

Golan Telecom

Rami Levy

Jordan Telecom Group/Orange

Zain Jordan

Batelco/Umniah

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)/Bravo

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)/Bayn Consortium

GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb

Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula

Zain KSA

Lebara KSA/Etihad Jawraa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (Virgin Mobile MEA)

(Virgin Mobile MEA) Axiom Telecom

VIVA

Etisalat

du

Jordan Telecom Group/Orange

Zain Jordan

Batelco/Umniah

MTC Touch

Alfa Telecom

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

OmanTel

Ooredoo Oman

FRiENDi

Majan Telecom (Renna)

Samatel

Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE)

MTN Syria

Syriatel

Turkcell

Vodafone Turkey

Avea

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcsiux



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

