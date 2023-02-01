Middle East Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East - Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

This report provides valuable information, analyses, and statistics into the mobile operators in markets of the Middle East and includes the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Middle East's mobile operators step up network investment

Mobile operators across the Middle East have faced extraordinary challenges since 2020, with the pandemic having impacted on most facets of mobile services and operations. The operators have had to quickly meet the increased demand for online communication and Internet services, stemming from citizens working and studying remotely, along with supporting service providers offering tele-health and e-education solutions.

In Saudi Arabia, for example, the MNOs have demonstrated a keen sense of social responsibility during the pandemic by launching various initiatives to support society in terms of education, enterprise, and healthcare. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Royal Philips (a healthcare solution provider) worked together to develop and implement solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) which allow doctors to treat and diagnose patients remotely.

Many of the operators have observed a change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, with Du from the United Arab Emirates, for example, experiencing a decline in mobile revenues which was partly attributed to a shift by consumers towards pre-paid mobile phones rather than fixed contracts, in order to manage personal budgets throughout the crisis. Revenues from roaming services have also been impacted upon with less travel and movement by citizens.

Recent developments:

Some operators experienced a decline in roaming revenue due to the impact of the pandemic.

Countries in the region have seen an increased demand for tele-health and e-education services, as well as collaboration with mobile operators to deliver such services.

Many mobile operators in the Middle East have formed partnerships in order to develop and progress 5G readiness.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC)/Zain

Ooredoo Kuwait (previously National Mobile Telecommunication Co (NMT)/Wataniya Telecom)

Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC)/Viva

Batelco

Zain Bahrain

Viva Bahrain

Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)

(TCI) Mobile Communications Iran (MCI)

MTN Irancell

Tamin Telecom (Rightel)

Mobile Telecommunications Company of Isfahan (MTCE)

Telecommunication Kish Company (TKC)

Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)

Asiacell

Zain Iraq

Korek Telecom

Regional Telecom

Cellcom

Orange (Partner)

Pelephone (Bezeq)

HOT Mobile

Golan Telecom

Rami Levy

Jordan Telecom Group/Orange

Zain Jordan

Batelco/Umniah

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)/Bravo

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)/Bayn Consortium

GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb

Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula

Zain KSA

Lebara KSA/Etihad Jawraa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (Virgin Mobile MEA)

(Virgin Mobile MEA) Axiom Telecom

VIVA

Etisalat

du

MTC Touch

Alfa Telecom

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

OmanTel

Ooredoo Oman

FRiENDi

Majan Telecom (Renna)

Samatel

Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE)

MTN Syria

Syriatel

Turkcell

Vodafone Turkey

Avea

Key Topics Covered:



Regional mobile overview

Middle East country summary

Regional mobile statistics

Middle East mobile subscriber growth

mobile subscriber growth Middle East mobile data and smartphone growth

mobile data and smartphone growth Middle East major operators and subscribers

Market analysis

Mobile network developments

Operator statistics

Major mobile operators

