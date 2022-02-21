Middle East North Africa Games Market 5-year Forecasts through 2025 by Games Segment: Focus on Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East North Africa Games Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA-3 (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt) game's revenue was $1.76 billion in 2021, rising to $3.14 billion in 2025 at a 5-year CAGR of 13.8%.

This is the first major report covering the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. The MENA games market has quickly emerged as a key growth region for the global video game industry.

To provide a representative overview of Arabic-speaking markets, the report focuses on what the publisher calls the MENA-3: Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt.

The report includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2025 by games segment, key data on game publishers, games rankings, growth drivers, and trends. This includes details on e-sports, product distribution, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, and qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, and behavior, with gamer behavior based on a survey of 3,000 gamers. Spotlights on the Gulf States, North Africa, and Jordan are also included.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

Saudi Arabia is the gaming powerhouse of Arabic-speaking nations in MENA, balancing population size with high spending power yielding the highest revenue.

Egypt is an emerging games market with an active and competitive gaming community and MENA-3's largest market by gamers.

Nearly half of the MENA population is under 25 years old and have grown up as digital natives with gaming playing a huge role in their entertainment.

Governments in the region are supportive of the video game sector. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have introduced policies to encourage game localization, local game development, new studios and offices of international game companies, and hosting major e-sports tournaments.

What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2025 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games, hardware, and accessories

Growth drivers and trends

Top games and game rankings

Game publishers

Gamer demand, spending, influences, and behavior

Distribution

Payments

E-sports

Hardware and accessories

I-cafes

Regulations

Financial transaction events

Analysis of proprietary survey of 3,000 MENA gamers

125 slides



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Forecast

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Saudi Arabia Overview

Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Overview

United Arab Emirates Market Size and Forecast

Egypt Overview

Egypt Market Size and Forecast

GCC Spotlight

North Africa Spotlight

Jordan Spotlight

NEOM Saudi Arabia Spotlight

Demographics

Gaming Time

Saudi Arabia Entertainment Activities (non-gaming)

UAE Entertainment Activities

Egypt Entertainment Activities

2. Mobile Games

Market Model

Market Trends

Top Games

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Top Mobile Games Publishers

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Time Spent

Top Games and Genres

User Acquisition

Spending

Payments

Type of IAP Items Purchased

Attitudes Towards Advertising

Purchase Influences and Drivers

Most Disliked Aspects

Hardware and Emulators

3. PC Games

Market Model

Market Trends

Top Games and Publishers

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Time Spent

Top Genres

Top Games

Spending

Payments

Game Purchase Influences and Drivers

Types of Items Purchased in Game

In-Game Purchase Influences and Drivers

Type of PC Owned

Internet Cafe & PC Hardware

Hours Spent Playing by Location

Reasons for Icafe Gaming

4. Console Games

Market Model

Market Trends

Top Games and Publishers

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Time Spent

Type of Console Owned

Console Plan to Purchase

Console Game Information Sources

Console Game Spending

Number of Console Games Purchased

Gaming Subscription Services

5. E-sports & Live Streaming

E-sports & Live Streaming in Saudi Arabia

E-sports & Live Streaming in UAE

E-sports & Live Streaming in Egypt

Viewers

Interest in Going Professional

Live Streaming Viewing

Live Streaming Platforms Viewed

6. Localization

7. Payments

Saudi Arabia Payments

UAE Payments

Egypt Payments

8. Regulations & Infrastructure

Saudi Arabia Regulatory Overview

Saudi Arabia GCAM Overview

Saudi Arabia Infrastructure & Networks

UAE Regulatory Overview

UAE Infrastructure & Networks

Egypt Regulatory Overview

Egypt Infrastructure & Networks

