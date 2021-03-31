Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook 2021-2025: 77 Upstream Projects, 143 Midstream Projects, 83 Refinery Projects, 312 Petrochemical Projects

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East is expected to witness 615 projects to commence operations during the period 2021-2025. Out of these, upstream projects would be 77, midstream would be 143, refinery at 83 and petrochemical would the highest with 312 projects respectively.



Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Middle East with start years up to 2025

with start years up to 2025 Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Middle East , wherever available

, wherever available Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Middle East across the oil and gas value chain

across the oil and gas value chain Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Middle East oil and gas industry

oil and gas industry Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Market Definition



2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Middle East

2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Overview of Projects Data

2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Sector

2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Type

2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Stage

2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Key Countries



3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Iran

3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Overview of Projects Data

3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Sector

3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Type

3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Stage

3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Saudi Arabia

4.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Overview of Projects Data

4.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Sector

4.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Type

4.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Stage

4.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in United Arab Emirates

5.1 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Overview of Projects Data

5.2 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Sector

5.3 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Type

5.4 Oil & Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Stage

5.5 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Iraq



7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Oman



8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Turkey



9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Qatar



10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Israel



11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bahrain



12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Jordan



13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Kuwait



14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Lebanon



15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Yemen



16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Kuwait-Saudi Arabia Partitioned Neutral Zone



17. Appendix



