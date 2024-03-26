DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2028 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the period 2024-2028, a total of 668 projects are expected to commence operations in the Middle East. Out of these, upstream projects would be 75, midstream would be the highest with 149 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 100 and 344, respectively.



Report Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Middle East with start years up to 2028

with start years up to 2028 Provides project breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Middle East , wherever available

, wherever available Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Report Benefits

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in the Middle East across the oil and gas value chain

across the oil and gas value chain Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Middle East oil and gas industry

oil and gas industry Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:



Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in the Middle East

Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Sector

by Sector Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Project Type

by Project Type Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Project Stage

by Project Stage Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Key Countries

by Key Countries Middle East Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, and Project Cost Details

Middle East Projects Outlook - Projects Contractor Details

Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Iran

Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Sector

by Sector Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Project Type

by Project Type Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Project Stage

Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Saudi Arabia

Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Sector

by Sector Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Project Type

by Project Type Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Project Stage

Projects Outlook by Key Countries - United Arab Emirates

Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Project Stage

Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Iraq

Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Sector

by Sector Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Project Type

by Project Type Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Project Stage

Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Turkey

Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Sector

by Sector Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Project Type

by Project Type Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Project Stage



