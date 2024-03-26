26 Mar, 2024, 12:15 ET
The "Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2028 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
During the period 2024-2028, a total of 668 projects are expected to commence operations in the Middle East. Out of these, upstream projects would be 75, midstream would be the highest with 149 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 100 and 344, respectively.
Report Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Middle East with start years up to 2028
- Provides project breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Middle East, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Report Benefits
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in the Middle East across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Middle East oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Key Topics Covered:
Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in the Middle East
- Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Project Stage
- Oil and Gas Projects in the Middle East by Key Countries
- Middle East Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, and Project Cost Details
- Middle East Projects Outlook - Projects Contractor Details
Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Iran
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iran by Project Stage
Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Saudi Arabia
- Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia by Project Stage
Projects Outlook by Key Countries - United Arab Emirates
- Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in the UAE by Project Stage
Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Iraq
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in Iraq by Project Stage
Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Turkey
- Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Sector
- Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Project Type
- Oil and Gas Projects in Turkey by Project Stage
