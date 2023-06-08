Middle East Power and Energy Industry Outlook Report 2023-2030: Climate Change Commitments and Economic Diversification to Transform GCC Countries into Industrialized Economies will Drive Investments

08 Jun, 2023, 21:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power and Energy in the Middle East Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The forecast period's (2023-2030) total achievable revenue denotes the market potential for all industry participants.
This report covers the ME's growth environment for the energy and power industry, highlighting trends throughout the value chain and discussing certain developments that impact the industry.
Forecasts and analyses rely on 2030 country-specific targets, unveiled power projects (or those in progress), and the publisher's calculations of the energy generation necessary to fulfill a country's demand for electricity.
Russia's war on Ukraine has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the Middle East as Europe steers away from Russia for energy supply.
The European Union's commitment to end its reliance on Russian energy by 2027 and its focus on renewables and hydrogen offer ME countries a strong business case for energy investments, given that the region has recorded among the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE) in renewable power production globally.
Also, climate change commitments and economic diversification efforts to transform Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries into industrialized economies will drive power and energy investments.
With capacity additions happening at an accelerated pace, easy access to financing for renewable projects, and several incentives earmarked to attract foreign investments, this is a market that requires strategic partnerships and critical local market knowledge - both as a legal requirement and as a critical factor determining success.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the installed capacity of power generation assets in the region, and what is the total market revenue potential?
- What are the major trends impacting the energy industry in the region?
- What are the growth opportunities available for new entrants and existing players?
- What is the market revenue potential in prominent countries in the region?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Scope
- What Does the Power Sector Outlook Report Cover?
- Primary Metrics: What Has Changed?
2 Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights
- Predictions for 2023
3 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ME Power and Energy Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
4 Growth Environment
- Opportunities for ME Created by the Russo-Ukrainian War: EU LNG/Oil
- ME Power and Energy Industry Investment Growth Drivers
- The Drive for Local Manufacturing
5 ME Power and Energy Trends
- ME Power and Energy Industry: Primary Market Trends
- International Energy Partnerships and Export Potential
- High-voltage Projects and Regional Interconnectivity for Energy exports
- Becoming a Hydrogen Hub
- Surge in Solar PV
- Nuclear Power will Provide Energy Security
- Grid Investments to Improve Efficiencies
- Digitalization of Assets to Boost ROI
- Digitalization for Decarbonization
- Energy Efficiency Path to Net Zero
- VRFB Energy Storage for Grid Reliability
- Decentralized Power Generation for Decarbonization
- Carbon Sequestration, Storage, and Utilization
- Carbon Exchanges to Promote Power Investments
- G2V-V2G and Grid Stability
- Sustainable DC
- Decarbonized Desalination
- Biofuels and SAF
- Net-zero Transition through WTE
6 Revenue Trends
- Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Annual Power Generation Capacity Additions
- Annual Power Generation Capacity Addition by Country
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
- Power Generation Investment Outlook
7 Key Growth Pockets
- Egypt Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Egypt Power and Energy Market
- KSA Power and Energy Market Forecast
- KSA Power and Energy Market
- UAE Power and Energy Market Forecast
- UAE Power and Energy Market
- Kuwait Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Kuwait Power and Energy Market
- Qatar Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Qatar Power and Energy Market
- Israel Power and Energy Market Forecast
- Israel Power and Energy Market
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Establish a Presence in the Solar Value Chain
- Hydrogen Infrastructure
- Energy Consumption Management
- Regional Interconnectivity
- Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Services
9 Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twndve
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article