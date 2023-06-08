Middle East Power and Energy Industry Outlook Report 2023-2030: Climate Change Commitments and Economic Diversification to Transform GCC Countries into Industrialized Economies will Drive Investments

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power and Energy in the Middle East Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forecast period's (2023-2030) total achievable revenue denotes the market potential for all industry participants.

This report covers the ME's growth environment for the energy and power industry, highlighting trends throughout the value chain and discussing certain developments that impact the industry.

Forecasts and analyses rely on 2030 country-specific targets, unveiled power projects (or those in progress), and the publisher's calculations of the energy generation necessary to fulfill a country's demand for electricity.

Russia's war on Ukraine has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for the Middle East as Europe steers away from Russia for energy supply.

The European Union's commitment to end its reliance on Russian energy by 2027 and its focus on renewables and hydrogen offer ME countries a strong business case for energy investments, given that the region has recorded among the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE) in renewable power production globally.

Also, climate change commitments and economic diversification efforts to transform Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries into industrialized economies will drive power and energy investments.

With capacity additions happening at an accelerated pace, easy access to financing for renewable projects, and several incentives earmarked to attract foreign investments, this is a market that requires strategic partnerships and critical local market knowledge - both as a legal requirement and as a critical factor determining success.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the installed capacity of power generation assets in the region, and what is the total market revenue potential?

What are the major trends impacting the energy industry in the region?

What are the growth opportunities available for new entrants and existing players?

What is the market revenue potential in prominent countries in the region?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope

What Does the Power Sector Outlook Report Cover?

Primary Metrics: What Has Changed?

2 Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

Predictions for 2023

3 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ME Power and Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4 Growth Environment

Opportunities for ME Created by the Russo-Ukrainian War: EU LNG/Oil

ME Power and Energy Industry Investment Growth Drivers

The Drive for Local Manufacturing

5 ME Power and Energy Trends

ME Power and Energy Industry: Primary Market Trends

International Energy Partnerships and Export Potential

High-voltage Projects and Regional Interconnectivity for Energy exports

Becoming a Hydrogen Hub

Surge in Solar PV

Nuclear Power will Provide Energy Security

Grid Investments to Improve Efficiencies

Digitalization of Assets to Boost ROI

Digitalization for Decarbonization

Energy Efficiency Path to Net Zero

VRFB Energy Storage for Grid Reliability

Decentralized Power Generation for Decarbonization

Carbon Sequestration, Storage, and Utilization

Carbon Exchanges to Promote Power Investments

G2V-V2G and Grid Stability

Sustainable DC

Decarbonized Desalination

Biofuels and SAF

Net-zero Transition through WTE

6 Revenue Trends

Annual Power Generation Investment Forecast

Installed Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Annual Power Generation Capacity Additions

Annual Power Generation Capacity Addition by Country

Annual Power Generation Investment by Country

Power Generation Investment Outlook

7 Key Growth Pockets

Egypt Power and Energy Market Forecast

Egypt Power and Energy Market

KSA Power and Energy Market Forecast

KSA Power and Energy Market

UAE Power and Energy Market Forecast

UAE Power and Energy Market

Kuwait Power and Energy Market Forecast

Kuwait Power and Energy Market

Qatar Power and Energy Market Forecast

Qatar Power and Energy Market

Israel Power and Energy Market Forecast

and Energy Market Forecast Israel Power and Energy Market

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Establish a Presence in the Solar Value Chain

Hydrogen Infrastructure

Energy Consumption Management

Regional Interconnectivity

Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Services

9 Conclusions and Future Outlook

