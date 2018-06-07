"Middle East Quicksand," by Robert T. Fertig, Forecasts Likely Syrian/Iranian and North Korean Strategies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This "historical" espionage novel names people, places and events, in the international plot including: President Obama and Trump, and former Secretary of State Clinton and Kerry.

Hillary Clinton said, following Trump's move [cancelling the Iran deal], "Our credibility is shot." Kerry added that Trump's action "weakens our security, breaks America's word, isolates us from our European allies, puts Israel at greater risk, empowers Iran's hardliners, and reduces our global leverage to address Tehran's misbehavior."

Is that really true? "The Iranian deal and North Korean strategy, by Obama, Clinton and Kerry, sanctions anew the folly of appeasement. … Above all it points out the error of lowering our guard," Fertig claims in Quicksand.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un [allegedly] said to his inner circle: "We have many conventional weapons and a million troops capable of taking over South Korea … When the Americans reduce their defenses from their current level of 28,000 troops, it will be much easier for us to take over the Peninsula, without using any nukes. My missiles will be kept in reserve (hidden in caves) to provide extra security against any future U.S. threats to this regime."

Vincent Renaldo (the main character in Quicksand), learns the lessons of life when he becomes entangled in the plot between Iran, Syria, Israel and the United States. Ultimately it all comes together to confront him. He discovers that the real battleground on earth is that one absolute freedom that we all have: choosing between good and evil.

The author concludes: "There is no possibility of long-term peace and coexistence between Israel and its neighbors. The parties to peace plans must realize that a bad deal ultimately leads to future hostilities. The lesson remains simple: One cannot make bargains with the devil!"

Carol Hoyer, PhD., for Reader Views: "This author has certainly done his research. … His ability to keep readers entertained with the [actual] historical facts, as well as romance and corruption, adds to the excitement. The author has done an extraordinary job of describing events, corruption, and seedy characters. Readers will feel as if they were right there. Quicksand is scary, informational and very entertaining."

Middle East Quicksand by Robert T. Fertig is a page-turner you won't be able to put down!

