Middle East Security Market Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025: Mega Infrastructure Projects, Exponential Growth in Tourism Coupled with Increasing Security Challenges in the Region

This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the Middle East security market and potential opportunities in this segment. As threat dynamics evolve, technology will act as a force multiplier for nations in the Middle East to better manage their internal security requirements and align with each nation's security vision. Countries in the Middle East are poised to leverage technologically - advanced solutions to better handle threats from adversaries, illegal migration, and smuggling.

The Middle East security industry is going through a massive digital transformation through the inclusion of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Blockchain technologies in security operations in line with the global market. It is important to understand their likely impact on growing security technology trends in critical national infrastructure (CNI), public order and security network, commercial and cybersecurity domains, etc. that are witnessing high levels of investment for upgrades and new project development. Airports, ports, and land border checkpoints remain a major security concern due to their critical importance to tourism, trade, and commerce in the region.

Their interconnection with other industries such as transportation, energy production, and manufacturing is a huge factor that could improve security measures since the disruption of business productivity and social functions could be economically consequential for the region and country. This study discusses the key aspects of digital and electronic security and identifies areas of opportunities in the CNI, public order and safety, and commercial (Banking and Finance) segments and also the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping security objectives being realized.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key security threats and challenges that end-users face in the Middle East and how can suppliers support to mitigate them?

and how can suppliers support to mitigate them? What are the key security trends that impact demand and supply in the Middle East security market?

security market? What are the key evolving security technologies that bring disruptive changes in the value chain of the security market from both suppliers and end-users' perspective?

What are the key drivers and challenges impacting the Middle East electronic security and cybersecurity market forecast by technologies?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Middle East Terror Threat Landscape

Middle East Cybersecurity Commitment Landscape

Middle East Counter Threat Readiness Discussion

2. Research Scope

Security Market in the Middle East - Enablers and Challenges

3. Global Security Market - Forecast and Trends

Global Security Market Forecast, By Key Segments, 2018-2025

Global Security Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Middle East Security Market Forecast, By Key Segments, 2018-2025

Middle East Security Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

4. The Middle East Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Security Market Analysis

CNI Security Market Forecast, By Key Sub-Segments, 2018-2025

CNI Security Market Forecast, By Technology, 2018 vs. 2025

CNI Security Market Revenue Discussion

CNI Security Market Trends Discussion

Middle East CNI Security Market Key Projects, 2018-2019

5. The Middle East Public Order & Security Market Analysis

Public Order & Security Market Forecast, 2018-2025

Public Order & Security Market Forecast, By Technology, 2018 vs. 2025

Public Order & Security Market Revenue Discussion

Public Order & Security Market Trends Discussion

Middle East Public Order & Security Market Key Projects, 2018-2019

6. Middle East Commercial Security Market Analysis

Commercial Security Market Forecast, 2018-2025

Commercial Security Market Revenue and Trends Discussion

Middle East Security Market - Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Security Technologies

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

TIES Project - 5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Key Conclusions



