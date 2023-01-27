Middle-East Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis Report 2023: Coverage of 11 Countries, 23 Operators and 300+ Price Plans

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle-East Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis - 2023" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.



The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the Middle East since 2008 and has just released the latest edition covering 11 countries and 23 operators and over 300 price plans.



Prices presented in local currency, Euros, and USD allows for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.

In this continuously updated service - every quarter - based on a survey of providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights key changes announced by operators since the previous update which is easily identifiable as marked in red.

Key information collected and provided in the excel spreadsheet include:

Name of operator

Effective/Verified Date

Type of customer (Consumer, Youth, Senior, etc)

Type of subscription (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)

Contract term for Postpaid plans(m-t-m, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)

Validity for prepaid plans

Name of Plan

Cost in local currencies and Euro (inclusive and exclusive of tax)

Inclusive allowances such as Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, roaming VAS, other, a separate column for each of these)

Charges (per min, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 Mbyte of Data

Tax rate

Comments (these relate to the price plan and provides additional information such as add-on details

Geographical coverage (mobile network operators and MVNOs)

Bahrain

Egypt

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Lybia

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key highlights of the database include:

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Each plan provides details such as cost and allowances that come with it.

All the data is updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red.

The summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Researched by a multi-lingual team

Enquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecoms pricing

Who should subscribe to this service

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and Financial Institutions

Deliverables every quarter (4 per subscription)

Spreadsheet

Report highlighting the changes and comparing pricing across the region.

Subscription includes

4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alpha

Batelco

Du

Etisalat

Libyana Mobile

Mobily

Oman Mobile

Ooredoo (Nawras)

Ooredoo (previously Qtel)

Ooredoo (previously Wataniya)

Orange

Saudi Telecom

STC (Viva)

Touch

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Zain

**List may not be exhaustive.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y9xsj-east?w=5

