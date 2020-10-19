Middle East, Turkey & Africa Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market Report 2020: Focus on Fire Fighting Equipment, Suppression Systems, Extinguishers, Sprinklers, Lighting Systems, Voice Alarms

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East, Turkey & Africa Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by Distribution, by Verticals, by Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East, Turkey & Africa Fire Safety Systems & Equipment Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2020-2026

The report comprehensively covers the market by types, applications, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of Middle East, Turkey & Africa fire safety systems & equipment market trends, Middle East, Turkey & Africa fire safety systems & equipment market size opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



The Middle East, Turkey & Africa fire safety systems & equipment market witnessed moderate growth in the past years underpinned by rapid growth in the construction sector as the countries such as Qatar and UAE were spending heavily on infrastructure development during this period. Implementation of stringent safety norms is another primary reason driving the fire safety systems & equipment market in the Middle East, Turkey & Africa region.



However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to bring a slowdown in the market in the year 2020 as a result of a halt in construction projects and suspension of economic activities due to partial or complete lockdown imposed in several countries during the first half of the year. Recovery is expected in the market post-2020, with a gradual opening of economic activities and rising demand.

The market is anticipated to grow over the coming years as Middle Eastern and African countries are expected to witness a construction spree in the coming years with construction projects including the setting up of large-scale commercial establishments, such as economic cities, medical cities, hotels, and offices. The above-mentioned growth would also be fuelled by the guidelines released by several governments making the installation of fire safety equipment necessary in commercial establishments on the back of a rising number of fire incidents and increasing awareness regarding fir safety measures

The commercial and hospitality sectors are the key verticals that are driving the demand for fire safety systems and equipment, primarily firefighting equipment and fire detection and alarm systems. Government development plans such as Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030 would lead to the development of the infrastructure particularly, in the non-oil segment in these countries that would augment the demand for the aforementioned systems during the forecast period.

Markets Covered:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types

Fire Fighting Equipment

Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

Emergency and Exit Lighting Systems

Public Address and Voice Alarm Systems

Fire Fighting Equipment, By Types

Fire Suppression Systems

Fire Extinguishers

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Systems, By Types

Clean Agent

Inert Gas

Halo Carbons

Carbon dioxide

Dry Chemical

Wet Chemical

Fire Extinguishers, By Types

Clean Agent

Carbon dioxide

Wet Chemical

Dry Chemical

Foam

Fire Sprinklers, By Types

Wet Pipe

Pre-Action

Deluge

Dry Pipe

Fire Suppression Systems, By Applications

Residential

Commercial Offices & Buildings

Industrial

Hospitality

Retail

Oil & Gas

Datacenter

Food Processing

Others (Transportation, Govt Buildings, etc)

Fire Detection and Alarm Systems

By Types

Control Panels, By Types



Conventional



Addressable



Control Panel Accessories



Aspiration



Detectors, By Types



Smoke



Heat



Gas



Beam



Flame



Multi-Sensor



Optical

By Distribution Types

SMB



Enterprise



Industrial



By Standard Types



UL



EN

By Applications

Residential



Commercial Offices & Buildings



Industrial



Hospitality



Retail



Oil & Gas



Datacenter



Food Processing



Others (Transportation, Govt Buildings, etc)

Emergency and Exit Lighting Systems

By Power Systems

Self-Contained Systems



Central Battery Systems



Self-Contained with Monitoring

By Applications

Residential



Commercial Offices & Buildings



Industrial



Hospitality



Retail



Oil & Gas



Datacenter



Food Processing



Others (Transportation, Govt Buildings, etc)

Public Address and Voice Alarm Systems

By Types

Digital



Analog

By Placement Types

Distributed



Centralized

By Product Types

Controllers



Amplifiers



Speakers

By Applications

Commercial Offices & Buildings



Industrial



Hospitality



Retail



Oil & Gas



Others (Transportation, Govt Buildings, etc)

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

East Africa ( Kenya , Tanzania , Rwanda , Ethiopia , etc.)

( , , , , etc.) North Africa ( Morocco , Algeria , Tunisia , etc.)

Companies Mentioned

Amerex Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emirates Fire Fighting Equipment Factory (FIREX)

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

NAFCO FZCO

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens Middle East Limited

Viking Arabia FZE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7kajn

