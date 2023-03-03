Middle East, Turkey, Africa And Levant Video Surveillance Market Report 2023: Trends, Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Share, Segmentation 2018-2028F

Mar 03, 2023, 06:15 ET
Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028.
The report comprehensively covers the market by components, by applications, by countries. Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Synopsis
Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of government initiatives for installation of video surveillance systems for traffic management, rapid infrastructural growth, and reforms in the education and BFSI vertical.
COVID-19 disrupted the overall economy in countries, leaving its negative imprint on numerous sectors and refraining the growth of surveillance market during the year 2020. However, rise in crime rate, escalating FDI, government spending, and growing tourism are some of the factors leading to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
The growing need for perimeter security & surveillance of critical infrastructure and government facilities would further augment the demand for video surveillance solutions from government and transportation sector in the future.
Market by Region
The Video Surveillance Market in Turkey is expected to grow significantly over the past few years as a result of urbanization, the growing threat of terrorism, and heightened security concerns, which are primarily caused by theft and domestic crimes. Moreover, increase in crime rates in Istanbul (crime index: 47.59), Ankara (crime index: 39.38), and Izmir (crime index: 30.94) would all increase demand for video surveillance systems in the years ahead.
In the forecasted period Saudi Arabia's market for Video Surveillance would expand significantly on the back of Saudi Vision 2030, which intends to build $1 trillion worth of infrastructure. Moreover, the development of eight cities around the Red Sea worth $75 billion and NEOM city worth $500 billion will also aid in the growth of the video surveillance market.
Market Scope and Segmentation
By Components
- Video Surveillance Cameras
- Analog Camera
- IP/Network Camera
- Wired Camera
- Wireless Camera
- Video Surveillance Recorder
- Network Video Recorder
- Digital Video Recorder
- Video Surveillance Encoder
- Video Management Software
By Applications
- Banking & Financial
- Government & Transportation
- Retail & Logistics
- Commercial Offices
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Residential
- Hospitality & Healthcare
- Educational Institutions
By Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Central Africa
- Angola
- Cameroon
- Republic of the Congo
- Chad
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- North Africa
- Egypt
- Morocco
- Libya
- Tunisia
- Algeria
- Levant
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Iraq
- Turkey
