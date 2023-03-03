Middle East, Turkey, Africa And Levant Video Surveillance Market Report 2023: Trends, Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Share, Segmentation 2018-2028F

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East, Turkey, Africa And Levant Video Surveillance Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Analysis, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Components, By Applications, By Countries And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028.

The report comprehensively covers the market by components, by applications, by countries. Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Synopsis

Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Levant Video Surveillance market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of government initiatives for installation of video surveillance systems for traffic management, rapid infrastructural growth, and reforms in the education and BFSI vertical.

COVID-19 disrupted the overall economy in countries, leaving its negative imprint on numerous sectors and refraining the growth of surveillance market during the year 2020. However, rise in crime rate, escalating FDI, government spending, and growing tourism are some of the factors leading to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The growing need for perimeter security & surveillance of critical infrastructure and government facilities would further augment the demand for video surveillance solutions from government and transportation sector in the future.

Market by Region

The Video Surveillance Market in Turkey is expected to grow significantly over the past few years as a result of urbanization, the growing threat of terrorism, and heightened security concerns, which are primarily caused by theft and domestic crimes. Moreover, increase in crime rates in Istanbul (crime index: 47.59), Ankara (crime index: 39.38), and Izmir (crime index: 30.94) would all increase demand for video surveillance systems in the years ahead.

In the forecasted period Saudi Arabia's market for Video Surveillance would expand significantly on the back of Saudi Vision 2030, which intends to build $1 trillion worth of infrastructure. Moreover, the development of eight cities around the Red Sea worth $75 billion and NEOM city worth $500 billion will also aid in the growth of the video surveillance market.

Key Highlights of the Report

Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Overview

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Overview Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Outlook

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Outlook Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Forecast

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Forecast Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2018-2028F Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Components, for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Components, for the Period 2018-2028F Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, By Camera Type, for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, By Camera Type, for the Period 2018-2028F Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues & Volume, By Recorder Type, for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues & Volume, By Recorder Type, for the Period 2018-2028F Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Applications, for the Period 2018-2028F Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries, for the Period 2018-2028F

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Countries, for the Period 2018-2028F Market Drivers and Restraints

Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Trends

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Trends Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Middle East , Turkey , Africa and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share/Ranking, By Companies

, , and Levant Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share/Ranking, By Companies Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Group

Hanwha Corporations

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd

Pelco Corporations

Avigilion Corporations

Honeywell Security Group

Panasonic Corporation

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Components

Video Surveillance Cameras

Analog Camera

IP/Network Camera

Wired Camera

Wireless Camera

Video Surveillance Recorder

Network Video Recorder

Digital Video Recorder

Video Surveillance Encoder

Video Management Software

By Applications

Banking & Financial

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Hospitality & Healthcare

Educational Institutions

By Countries

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Central Africa

Angola

Cameroon

Republic of the Congo

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

North Africa

Egypt

Morocco

Libya

Tunisia

Algeria

Levant

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbxuoh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets