Middle Eastern Defense Budget Overview 2023: Saudi-Israeli Normalization to Reshape the Market's Competitive Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Eastern Defense Budget Overview, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle Eastern defense market is constantly growing in light of significant regional geopolitical changes, military modernization efforts, and the Russo-Ukrainian War, accelerating demand for advanced weapon systems. Accordingly, the regional defense market is expected to grow at a higher rate than the global average, to more than 2.5% per annum, while global growth is about 2% per annum.

Regional growth accelerators are embodied in GCC countries' drastically increased investments in defense budgets in light of the multi-pronged Iranian threat emerging on the other side of the Persian Gulf. Thus, the need to secure shipping lanes and the stability of the oil trade, along with the growing fear of attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist organizations and Iran's nuclear ambitions, constitute a temporary imperative for GCC members to demonstrate advanced military capabilities and deter aggression.

In the business sphere, the market has experienced significant upheaval with the entry of new local companies into the market, such as giant defense OEMs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, alongside the continued traditional Israeli dominance in these markets, which has intensified in the era following the Abraham Accords and the potential for normalization with Saudi Arabia. These changes directly affect the culture and business environment in the region, alongside regulatory changes and localization, and offset emerging new requirements by local participants.

This study seeks to review market trends in depth, point out restraints and accelerators to market growth, extensively present key deals and business cooperation between various defense corporations in the region, and review the defense budgets of the leading countries (2023-2025), alongside a thorough analysis of defense strategy, local business environment, and competitive landscape.

The study also points out key growth drivers, including digitalization, modernization, localization trends, and regional strategic changes that could affect the market map in the coming years. All this is presented alongside an analysis of emerging business models, changing needs, and extensive technological changes across various core military domains.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle Eastern (ME) Defense Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • What You Need to Know First
  • Trends
  • Challenges
  • Total ME Military Expenditure - 2023
  • Leading ME Countries' Defense Expenditure2023-2025
  • ME Defense Market Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Market Overview

  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors in the Main Regional Military Domains
  • KSA - Defense Market Overview
  • KSA - Leading Military Programs
  • KSA - Highlighted Defense Contracts, 2022-2023
  • United Arab Emirates - Defense Market Overview
  • United Arab Emirates - Leading Military Programs
  • United Arab Emirates - Highlighted Defense Contracts, 2022-2023
  • Israel - Defense Market Overview
  • Israel - Leading Military Programs
  • Israeli - Highlighted Defense Contracts, 2022-2023
  • Qatar - Defense Market Overview
  • Qatar - Leading Military Programs
  • Qatar - Highlighted Defense Contracts, 2022-2023
  • Leading Regional Defense Business Partnerships

4 Conclusions and Future Outlook

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Regional Emerging Defense OEMs to Expand Opportunities in the ME Defense Market
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Digitalization as a Key Factor for Regional Military Modernization
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Saudi-Israeli Normalization to Reshape the Market's Competitive Landscape

6 Appendix

  • NATO Military UAV Classification
  • List of Abbreviations
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxfhew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States FDA Medical Device Recalls rend and Impact Analysis Report 2023: Product Innovation will Reduce Medical Device Recalls

United States FDA Medical Device Recalls rend and Impact Analysis Report 2023: Product Innovation will Reduce Medical Device Recalls

The "US FDA Medical Device Recalls: Trend and Impact Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study analyzes the...
Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions by Key Providers in North America and Europe

Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions by Key Providers in North America and Europe

The "Strategic Analysis of Future Passenger Car Cockpit Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research study...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.