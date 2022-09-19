Middle Eastern Military Helicopter Market Report 2022: State of the Market and Modernization Programs - Focus on Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, & United Arab Emirates

Sep 19, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Eastern Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides the state of the Middle Eastern military helicopter market and modernization program opportunities.
The market will grow 30% in the coming years due to new acquisition programs that will not replace legacy helicopters but reinforce these countries' modern fleets. The political instability of several countries and fighting militias drive these acquisition programs. In response to this threat, the development of some segments is in demand.
Some military development projects involve sensitive information, classified and not releasable to the public. Therefore, the number of current contracts may be higher than depicted in the forecasts. The competitive landscape shows a high market concentration among the three major companies.
Drivers and restraints are cited within this analysis, focusing on industrial, political, and foreign challenges affecting future Middle Eastern scenarios that will impact current modernization efforts.
Finally, the study highlights product growth opportunities and specific prospects that should be acquiring more helicopters due to the current threats and the economic freedom.
Growth opportunities focus on companies currently involved in the market and new companies contemplating entering a future military helicopter market or electric vertical take-off landing (eVTOL) aircraft market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Middle Eastern Military Helicopters
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview, Trends, and Challenges
- Scope of Research
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Utility Helicopters
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Attack Helicopters
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Heavy Lift Helicopters
- Competitive Environment
- Military Helicopter Modernization Programs in the Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Israel
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates
- Other countries
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Military eVTOL for Middle East Armed Forces to Enable a Cost-effective Fleet
- Growth Opportunity 2: Fleet Acquisition of Attack Helicopters for Equipping Oman
- Growth Opportunity 3: FRLAA and FARA Partnership for a Next-generation Helicopter with Middle Eastern Allies
Countries Covered
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Israel
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates
Middle Eastern Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities
