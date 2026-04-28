Middle River Power Marks 10 Years of Growth, Execution, and Innovation in the Energy Transition

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Middle River Power (MRP) marks its 10-year anniversary, the company reflects on a decade defined by disciplined growth, strong execution, and a clear commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and increasingly low-carbon power.

Above, Hanford and Border Hybrid Energy Centers

Founded in 2016 with a small team and a focused mandate, MRP has grown into a fully integrated independent power producer with more than 8.5 GW of generation owned or managed across critical U.S. markets. The company now supports a growing portfolio that includes approximately 1 GW of contracted battery energy storage near operation and an additional 7 GWh of co-located storage in development. Today, MRP has taken its place as a leading U.S. power generator featuring flexible, resilient, and responsibly decarbonized solutions.

MRP's approach to the energy transition is grounded in pragmatism. From San Diego to San Jose, the company is demonstrating how battery storage and existing thermal assets can work together to deliver more flexible, lower-carbon power while maintaining reliability. Projects like the Border Energy Storage Project and the Henrietta Hybrid Energy Center reflect this approach in action. Rather than pursuing decarbonization at any cost, MRP focuses on solutions that balance reliability, affordability, and sustainability.

"Middle River Power has played an important role in advancing innovative energy solutions that align with our mission to provide clean, reliable, and affordable power," said San Diego Community Power CEO Karin Burns. "Their work demonstrates how thoughtful development and strong partnerships can move the energy transition forward in a meaningful way."

"From the beginning, our success has come down to how we work," said Mark Kubow, CEO of Middle River Power. "We've built a team focused on execution, grounded in strong partnerships, and committed to delivering solutions that meet our customers where they are."

This mindset has enabled MRP to consistently unlock value in complex assets and market conditions, targeting opportunities where operational improvements, commercial innovation, and capital optimization can drive meaningful growth. The company continues to focus on emerging opportunities across co-located renewable development, data center integration, and carbon capture, aligning its strategy with broader market needs and policy trends shaping the future of energy.

Today, with the support of Partners Group, MRP is well-positioned for its next phase of growth as it manages its national portfolio of power assets and expands its development pipeline. The company's continued progress reflects a disciplined procurement strategy, an experienced development team, and a strong operating platform.

SOURCE Middle River Power