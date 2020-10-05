Middle Sister wines head into election season with "Toast the Vote" campaign

The campaign, which runs through November 3, 2020, will share information and resources on its social media channels using the hash tag, #ToasttheVote. In store, a limited- edition label with a temperature-sensitive, color-changing GO VOTE icon is featured on bottles of America's number one best-selling Moscato, Sweet & Sassy. Bottle neck hangers and case cards amplify the message in-store and an influencer campaign supports awareness on social media.

"We wanted Middle Sister to do her patriotic part in getting the word out about voting," explained Middle Sister Brand Manager Kate Eckert. "The more information and motivation we can share, the better."

The Middle Sister Toast the Vote campaign promotes voter registration, refers to resources for about the process in your state and how to volunteer and encourages a strong turn-out at the polls.

Middle Sister is working with non-partisan partners to encourage everybody of legal voting age to participate in the voting process. Higher turnout equals a healthy democracy and representation of all citizens of our great nation.

Middle Sister wines, suggested retail price about $14.00, are available nationally and on-line at winesisterhood.com.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a privately held wine company founded by a group of vintner families with deep roots in the wine business. VWE owns a collection of winery estates and brands including Clos Pegase, Girard, Delectus, Swanson, Cosentino, Cherry Pie (Napa), B.R. Cohn, Sonoma Coast Vineyards, Windsor Vineyards (Sonoma), Qupé, Laetitia, Clayhouse. Alloy Wine Works, Purple Cowboy (Central Coast), Firesteed, Tamarack Cellars, Owen Roe, Buried Cane (Pacific Northwest) Game of Thrones, Cameron Hughes, Layer Cake, Middle Sister, Bar Dog, Girl & Dragon, Splinter Spirits, No. 209 Gin and a number of exclusive wine brands. An industry leader across all sales channels and dedicated to providing wine consumers with a range of wines from $10 to $150. www.vintagewineestates.com

Mary Ann Vangrin

Vintage Wine Estates

707-738-0338

SOURCE Vintage Wine Estates

Related Links

https://www.vintagewineestates.com

