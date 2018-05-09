Middleburg Announces Mosby Lakeside in Pooler, GA

"Middleburg is thrilled to be expanding its Southeast multifamily footprint in this vibrant submarket of Savannah," said Middleburg Partner, Austin Knapp. "A rapidly growing job base, increasing household income, and strong demand for quality apartments were all compelling reasons for developing this very well-positioned community. In addition, we look forward to inviting our new residents to become involved in Middleburg's community-building service projects and initiatives; activities that lie at the heart of our approach to both development and ownership."

Mosby Lakeside will introduce a new level of luxury, sustainability and amenities to the quickly growing Pooler submarket. Residents will enjoy the lake views incorporated into the thoughtfully designed community, as well as:

7,500 square foot clubhouse

fitness center with yoga studio

outdoor fire pit and kitchen

resort-styled saltwater pool

dog parks and pet spa

built to NAHB Green standards

electric car charging stations

community garden

boat house for kayak/canoe storage

hammock garden

Mosby Lakeside will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units (with elevators servicing over 50% of all units) ranging from 748 square foot one-bedrooms to spacious 1,405 square foot three-bedrooms, along with a number of two-story, 1,133 square foot carriage house homes. Within each unit, residents will find:

9' ceilings

secure, keyless entry

stainless steel appliances

granite countertops

patios and balconies

spacious walk-in closets

Nest ® thermostats

thermostats in-unit washers and dryers

wood plank LTV flooring in living areas

USB outlets throughout

The community is conveniently located across the street from the new St. Joseph's/Candler hospital campus (opening in 2019) and numerous retail, restaurant and mixed-use amenities. Pooler has excellent access to Savannah's job centers, with nearly 60% of all jobs in the Savannah area located within a 20-minute drive to the community.

The architect of record is Humphreys and Partners of Dallas. Interior design services are being provided by DEI of Atlanta. Landscape architecture and civil engineering services are being provided by the Savannah office of Thomas & Hutton.

About Middleburg: Middleburg is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 16,000 apartment units, executing approximately $2.0 billion in transactions. We share a vision for greater value creation through community impact. Our success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve our local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. We embrace people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to our neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.LiveMiddleburg.com.

