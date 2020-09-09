Middleburg Communities Launches THE HAMLET, Home Rentership™ Single Family Rental Strategy

The Hamlet blends the comforts of a single-family home and the welcoming feel of a neighborhood, with the flexibility and ease of maintenance free living. Each location features best-in-class amenities and environmentally friendly design. This is Home Rentership TM – all the comforts of home ownership with the ease and flexibility of renting.

"Middleburg has developed a unique product that will become a dominant choice for renters in the Southeastern United States," said Middleburg Managing Partner, Chris Finlay. "With over 15 sites under development currently, and more in the immediate pipeline, we are excited to be providing a superior and highly demanded new product offering to these markets."

Middleburg Communities' Vice President for Research, Patrick Lynch, noted, "Industry research as well as our internal proprietary studies make a compelling case for single-family rentals, with strong and unmet demand due to a lack of product. Our communities will tap proven design models with back yards and privacy that provide the consumer with the best of the single-family rental product with apartment-like amenities and a maintenance free lifestyle." Middleburg research shows that 83% of the existing stock of single-family rental product is 20 years old or older, often requiring high maintenance with uneven management practices.

The Hamlet communities are anticipated to draw from current multifamily apartment residents as well as existing single-family home renters and would-be buyers. Building on Middleburg's proven market strategies, The Hamlet communities will be well-located in high job growth Southeastern markets near major arterial highways, grocery, retail, entertainment and healthcare services, quality school districts and job centers. Home designs will utilize Traditional Neighborhood Design principles with cottages oriented toward shared outdoor spaces. Sustainability and walkability are emphasized in each community's design. For more information, visit www.liveatthehamlet.com.

About Middleburg Communities: Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 20,000 apartment units, executing approximately $2.5 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer

KW Communications, LLC

[email protected]

301.661.1448

SOURCE Middleburg Communities

Related Links

http://www.MiddleburgCommunities.com

