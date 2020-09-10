Middleburg Communities: The Path Ahead in Multifamily

Patrick Lynch , VP of Research at Middleburg Communities, has continued to analyze past and present housing data to track and forecast expectations on what the future might hold for the rental housing universe.

In this third report since the onset of the pandemic, Patrick examines performance of the rental apartment sector at a crucial moment.

Thus far, apartments have lived up to their reputation as resilient assets despite a recession of historic proportions.

Historical correlations between employment and GDP and rent growth indicate that significant distress could lie ahead but those correlations are irrelevant if the government makes up for lost income from employment, as it did with the CARES act.

Therefore, the passage of new support for the unemployed remains an important factor for the future of the apartment industry, especially if the pace of recovery stalls.

Under our base scenario, which assumes the eventual passage of new legislation that supports the unemployed, but in a reduced amount compared to the CARES act, the average rent would decline by a maximum of 4.0% before returning to pre-COVID levels in early 2022.

The full report, "The Path Ahead" by Patrick Lynch, is available by emailing him at [email protected].

About Middleburg Communities: Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 20,000 apartment units, executing approximately $2.5 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

