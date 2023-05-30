MIDDLEGROUND CAPITAL PLACE A NEW COO FOR THEIR PORTFOLIO COMPANY, LINDSAY PRECAST

Raw Selection has placed a COO for MiddleGround Capital's Portfolio Company, Lindsay Precast. Jack Burns, Principal, lead the search.

LEEDS, England, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiddleGround Capital announced that Chris Beecher will be joining their portfolio company as COO, effective May 2023.

Chris Beecher will be joining Lindsay Precast from Northwest Pipe Company, where he was a VP of Operations. Chris will be bringing his experience in acquisition integration, multi-site management, and business development to the firm to support them in the operations of their new acquisitions and the growth of multiple sites.

Additionally, Chris' experiences that will benefit Lindsay Precast moving forward include:

  • Significant multi-site management experience
  • Significant Pre-Cast experience
  • Exceptional leadership & team-building skills

About Raw Selection: We specialize in executive search, working exclusively with lower and middle-market Private Equity firms and their Portfolio Companies across Europe and North America. We support Private Equity firms to secure talent for their investment and operations teams and to identify proven senior executives for their Portfolio Companies. When it comes to recruiting senior executive talent for your business, our approach is one of meticulous search and due diligence. So much so, we de-risk recruitment for all our retained clients. We are so confident in our approach that we are prepared to offer a money-back guarantee on our services.

