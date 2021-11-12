Middlemarch Partners Deepens its Financial Services Focus by Partnering with Convergency Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middlemarch Partners, a New York-based merchant banking firm, and Convergency Partners, a financial services platform and advisory firm, are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership. The alignment will bolster each firm's core competencies related to strategy, operational design, distribution, capital raising and M&A in financial services. Both firms have deep domain expertise across asset management, wealth management, fintech, and next generation finance.

Convergency Partners was founded in 2020 by senior professionals from BlackRock, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. Convergency seeks to help wealth management, asset management and fintech companies optimize their growth, product and partnership strategies. Over the past eighteen months, Convergency has advised major financial institutions seeking M&A opportunities as well as growth stage companies on profitability initiatives, strategic marketing, technology enhancement, and organizational design.

"Middlemarch has spent the last decade focusing on helping technology-enabled financial and business services grow through capital raises and M&A advisory support. Our partnership with Convergency Partners deepens these core capabilities. The Convergency team provides the operational acumen that helps navigate the rapidly changing asset and wealth management landscape and ensures our clients and portfolio companies can drive top-line revenue growth," said Demetris Papademetriou, a co-founder of Middlemarch Partners. "We believe we will uncover new investment opportunities in conjunction with Convergency Partners."

"We are delighted to extend our client relationships through our partnership with Middlemarch. The principals at Middlemarch and Convergency have known each other for 20 years and this partnership builds on that foundation. Middlemarch's merchant banking expertise allows us to support our clients' accelerated growth plans," said Jeff Miller, a co-founder of Convergency Partners. "Our association with Middlemarch has already delivered new opportunities for collaboration and valuable insight to both our existing and prospective clients."

ABOUT MIDDLEMARCH PARTNERS

Middlemarch Partners is a New York-based merchant bank. The firm has two operating divisions. Middlemarch Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker dealer that assists companies with capital raises and M&A advisory services and is focused on alternative finance, payments, financial technology, business services and impact investing sectors where companies require sophisticated equity and debt investment solutions ranging from $25 - $500 million. Middlemarch Capital Partners is a registered investment advisor that designs special purpose investment vehicles that deploy investment capital in venture and growth capital transactions ranging from $5 to $20 million. The firm sources capital from institutional investors, family offices, and accredited high net worth individuals. For more information please visit www.middlemarchllc.com.

ABOUT CONVERGENCY PARTNERS

Convergency Partners was formed in 2020 with the mission to provide strategic, practical advice and implementation to players in asset management, wealth management and fintech/wealthtech. The concept driving the formation of Convergency Partners was simple – bring together impact players in a single entity and provide to our clients the benefit of our collective creativity, expertise, networks, and execution capabilities. The founders and partners all have had significant roles in the evolution of these respective industry segments and now are observing the convergence of asset management, wealth management and technology. Our belief that this convergence will continue to reshape the future of these industry segments. Our business is in helping clients adapt and take advantage of these changes. Prior to Convergency Partners, each of us as individuals have been sought-out to advise, invest, and help execute strategic projects on behalf of asset managers, wealth managers, private equity, venture, industry platform companies, in addition to well-capitalized disruptive technology businesses entering financial services. For more information about Convergency Partners please visit www.convergency-partners.com.

