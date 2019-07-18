Middlemarch Partners Expands its Geographic Reach and Adds New Partners

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Middlemarch Partners, a New York-based merchant banking firm, is pleased to announce it has expanded its team of experienced financial and business services professionals with the appointment of Andrew Marquardt and Alex Kim as Partners.

Over the past three years, Middlemarch has completed in excess of $140M of transactions in financial services-related companies as either an advisor or investor across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The decision to add additional partners supports the firm's global expansion to meet demand created by the rapid growth in its international advisory and principal investment business.

"Our firm's focus on tech-enabled financial and business services has allowed us to develop vertical expertise for companies globally. Given our successful track record supporting U.S.-based financial and business services clients source debt and equity, non-U.S. companies have sought out our counsel to help secure global capital to help them expand within their markets, which we have done successfully. Additionally, both institutional and family office investors in Europe and Asia have also shown interest in U.S. investments, and we have been successful in introducing them to our transactions," said Demetris Papademetriou, a co-founder of Middlemarch Capital Partners.

As a Partner at Middlemarch, Mr. Kim will lead the firm's efforts in Asia, with a focus on sourcing both companies seeking merchant banking advisory services and investors for Middlemarch clients. He will leverage his long-standing relationships with leading institutions and emerging growth companies that will benefit from an association with Middlemarch Partners. Mr. Kim's prior experiences include strategic consulting firm McKinsey & Company, venture capital firm First Analysis Venture Capital, and investment bank DLJ.

Mr. Marquardt joins Middlemarch with a focus on fintech and technology-enabled financial services. He brings deep expertise working with leading financial institutions on issues of business strategy, balance sheet matters, risk, and M&A. Mr. Marquardt has over 20 years' experience across corporate advisory, equity research, and regulation focused on financial services ranging from global universal banking institutions to early-stage/venture and growth/private equity stage fintech companies. Prior to joining Middlemarch, he held senior leadership positions at BlackRock and Evercore Partners.

"We are delighted to have Andrew and Alex join our team as partners. Andrew's extensive experience and understanding of how financial services firms are evolving and where fintech companies can deliver the greatest impact, both in the U.S. and abroad, will enhance Middlemarch's deep domain expertise," said Sasha Grutman, a co-founder of Middlemarch Partners. "We have confidence in Alex's experience as a banker, venture investor, and strategic advisor to investors and fast-growing companies in Asia. Our association with him is already paying off with new client engagements and increased contact with the family office and institutional investor community in Asia."

ABOUT MIDDLEMARCH PARTNERS

Middlemarch Partners is a New York-based merchant bank. The firm has two operating divisions. Middlemarch Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker dealer that assists companies with capital raises and M&A advisory services and is focused on alternative finance, payments, financial technology and business services sectors where companies require sophisticated equity and debt investment solutions ranging from $25 - $500 million. Middlemarch Capital Partners is a registered investment advisor that designs special purpose investment vehicles that deploy investment capital in venture and growth capital transactions ranging from $5 to $20 million. The firm sources capital from institutional investors, family offices, and accredited high net worth individuals. Middlemarch can serve as an independent sponsor of transactions but frequently co-invests alongside blue-chip lead sponsors that are sourced by Middlemarch Securities. For more information about Middlemarch Partners, LLC please visit www.middlemarchllc.com.



