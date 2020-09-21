Middlesex County Man Wins $200,000 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Using Lottery App

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky New Jersey man hit a lottery jackpot without even leaving the house. Jackpocket , New Jersey's first and only registered lottery courier service, today announced a Jersey Cash 5 player has won a $200,959 jackpot after ordering their ticket using Jackpocket's mobile lottery app.

A construction consultant from Middlesex County received a big surprise when Jackpocket automatically notified him that his Cash 5 ticket had matched all five winning numbers from the Saturday, September 19 drawing. "I never really played the lottery much before the Jackpocket app," said the Cash 5 winner. "I love that I don't need to worry about checking my tickets. I've been telling my friends that the app is the best thing ever."

The $200,959 prize marks Jackpocket's biggest New Jersey Lottery win to date and comes just three months after the addition of Jersey Cash 5 and other popular New Jersey Lottery daily games to the app. Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket app users in New Jersey have won over $2.5 million in lottery prizes since the app launched in New Jersey in December 2019.

"Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "We are thrilled when our players win major cash prizes, especially knowing that they had the ability to play their favorite games from the comfort and safety of home."

Jackpocket provides New Jerseyans a new way to play the lottery. Players can place orders for well-known jackpot games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, CASH4LIFE, Pick-6, Pick-4, Pick-5, and Jersey Cash 5, and view digital scans of their tickets right on their phone. New Jersey is the first state lottery to formally authorize lottery courier services, allowing the placement of orders through a mobile app.

The app is available for download on iOS or Android .

Must be 18 or older to play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

