MIDDLETOWN, N.J., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Camperdown Group team, comprising Robert Territo and Melissa Territo, has joined Woodward Realty Group's Middletown, NJ office. The father-in-law, daughter-in-law duo are long-time residents of the town and quickly growing deep roots in the real estate community, with mentorship from Woodward's Founder and Broker, Gloria Woodward, a real estate veteran of over 40 years.

Middletown Family Real Estate Team Launches The Camperdown Group

The Camperdown Group's new website launch coincides well with New Jersey's governor's recent lift of health emergency restrictions. "With the state reopening, homeowners who have been hesitant about selling are beginning to schedule new listing appointments. For a while, homeowners were understandably nervous about having people in their homes. Now, with almost half New Jersey's population vaccinated, we have been preparing for an increase in sellers to meet the buyer demand in Monmouth and Ocean counties. If you've been thinking about moving, this could be the moment you've been waiting for," said Robert Territo.

According to Melissa Territo, "We've had over 70 sign-ups to our email list within a few days of our soft-launch. People have been calling and setting appointments. It's an exciting time to be in the real estate business."

Melissa and Robert enlisted Cyentist , a Manhattan-based real estate brand marketing agency , to create their team's brand, website, and marketing plan. The Camperdown Group's namesake refers to a tree that grows strong in the Territo's backyard, emblematic of the attributes The Camperdown Group represents - family, character, perseverance, and strength. The new website offers helpful resources for home buyers and sellers, including a local area business guide and a home walkthrough guide, both available at https://thecamperdowngroup.com .

The Camperdown Group is the Middletown, NJ real estate team of Melissa Territo and Robert Territo, REALTOR® associates with Woodward Realty Group. Woodward Realty Group is a New Jersey licensed real estate broker. The Camperdown Group team represents buyers and sellers in Monmouth and Ocean counties, specializing in their hometown of Middletown, NJ.

