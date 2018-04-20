Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter 2018

The increase in first quarter 2018 earnings versus first quarter 2017 was primarily due to a net interest income increase of $668 thousand and reduction in income taxes of $95 thousand more than offsetting the $593 thousand increase in non-interest expense and $181 thousand increase in provision for loan losses. The Net interest income year over year increase was driven by a four basis point increase in net interest margin and a $64.6 million year over year increase in net loans. Income taxes were positively impacted by the lowered corporate tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Non-interest expense growth was primarily caused by an increase in personnel and occupancy costs to support the larger institution and to build for future growth.

Net charge offs were zero in the first quarter of 2018 and 2017. Nonperforming assets increased 856 thousand in the first quarter 2018 versus 2017 which was primarily related to one loan on which a full recovery is expected. Nonperforming assets to total loans decreased to 1.46% in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 versus 1.50% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The ratio of Allowance for loan losses to total loans stood at 1.10% and 1.13% for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The balance sheet growth mentioned previously for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 was driven by net loan growth of $64 million (28%) to $239 million and $5.7 million increase in cash to $24.8 million which were funded by a $51 million (18%) increase in deposits and a $18 million increase in equity due to the fourth quarter 2017 common equity capital raise and retained earnings. The fourth quarter 2017 capital raise increased the share count in the first quarter 2018 by 948 thousand shares. The dividend declared in the first quarter March 31, 2018 was increased to $0.03 share from the previous quarter of $0.02 share.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or similar terminology. Such statements, specifically regarding the Company's intentions regarding transparency, growth and market expansion, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, stock market liquidity, deposit flows, loan demand and real estate values, as well as changes in economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and other factors which may affect the Company specifically, its existing and target market areas or the banking industry in general. The realization or occurrence of these risks or uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.

Middletown Valley Bank

Brian M. Ropp

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(301) 371-3029

Middletown Valley Bank March 31, 2018 Summary Financials (dollars in thousands)































Balance Sheet

March 31,

March 31,



December 31,



2018

2017



2017



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



(audited) Cash

$ 24,848

$ 19,155



$ 20,053 FHLB Stock

325

255



255 Investments, at market value

45,441

46,884



47,458 Loans, net of Reserve

289,013

225,012



280,183 Fixed assets

5,693

5,139



5,615 Other assets

8,079

8,120



7,660 Total Assets

$ 373,399

$ 304,565



$ 361,224















Deposits

$ 328,146

$ 276,963



$ 315,932 Borrowings

-

-



- Other liabilities

1,880

1,881



1,904 Total Liabilities

330,026

278,844



317,836 Equity

44,333

26,151



43,815 Unreaized gain(loss), net of tax

(960)

(430)



(427) Total Equity

43,373

25,721



43,388 Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 373,399

$ 304,565



$ 361,224





















For the Three Months Ended Income Statement

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total interest and fee income

$ 3,546,293

$ 2,654,856 Total interest expense

444,313

220,419 Net interest income

3,101,980

2,434,437 Provision for loan losses

203,735

22,667 Net interest income after provision

2,898,245

2,411,770 Other non-interest income

281,825

264,062 Other non-interest expense

2,502,203

1,909,309 Pre-tax net income

677,867

766,523 Income taxes

176,544

271,229 Net income

$ 501,323

$ 495,294

Middletown Valley Bank

















Selected Financial Data



















































March 31,

March 31,





December 31,



2018

2017





2017 (dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





(audited) Total Assets

$ 373,399

$ 304,565





$ 361,224 Loans

289,013

225,012





280,183 Deposits

328,146

276,963





315,932 Shareholder's equity

43,373

25,721





43,388

















Nonperforming Assets:















Accruing troubled debt restructures

$ 752

$ 1,030





$ 759 Loans 90 past due and still accruing

-

-





- Nonaccrual loans

3,350

1,786





3,134 Foreclosed properties

167

597





167 Total nonperforming assets

$ 4,269

$ 3,413





$ 4,060







































For the Three Months Ended







March 31,

March 31,







Summary of Operating Results 2018

2017







(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Pre-allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax net

income $ 881,602

$ 789,190







Allowance for loan loss provision, pre-tax 203,735

22,667







Tax expense

176,544

271,229







Net Income

$ 501,323

$ 495,294

























Charge-Offs

$ 20

$ 12







(Recoveries)

(5)

(3)







Net charge-offs

$ 15

$ 9

























Per Common Share Data

































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.39







Common shares outstanding

2,233,820

1,285,774







Dividends declared

$ 0.03

$ 0.02







Book value per share

$ 19.42

$ 20.00

























Selected Unaudited Financial Ratios





























Return on average assets

0.56%

0.69%







Return on average equity

4.66%

7.84%







Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10%

1.13%







Nonperforming assets to total loans

1.46%

1.50%







Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00%

0.00%







Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 15.93%

12.20%







Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

15.93%

12.20%







Total capital to risk-weighted assets

17.18%

13.45%







Average equity to average assets

12.04%

8.81%







Net interest margin

3.65%

3.59%







Loan to deposit ratio

88.89%

82.08%



























View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middletown-valley-bank-inc-reports-results-for-the-first-quarter-2018-300633986.html

SOURCE Middletown Valley Bank

Related Links

www.mvbbank.com

