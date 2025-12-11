Midea America Announces Leadership Updates As U.S. Growth Accelerates

"I'm proud to share these key leadership updates, which reflect Midea America's momentum and unwavering commitment to accelerating growth alongside our partners in the U.S.," said John Herrington, President, Midea America. "As our brand expands, we are establishing a best-in-class team. Justin and Mike bring the strategic vision and operational rigor needed to unlock the significant opportunities ahead as we continue building Midea America into one of the U.S.' most trusted appliance brands."

Executive Appointments

Justin Reinke – Head of Product Marketing, Midea America

Justin Reinke's appointment to Head of Product Marketing reflects his strong leadership and the meaningful impact he has delivered over the past two years. In this expanded role, Reinke will oversee Product Marketing across Major Appliances, Home Comfort, Floor Care, and Small Appliances, driving more consumer-centric product innovation and deepening strategic retail partnerships.

Prior to this role, Reinke served as Head of Sales at Midea America where he helped to accelerate growth with both national and regional customers. He brings over 20 years of experience in the appliance industry, including Product Marketing leadership roles at both Samsung and Whirlpool.

"I'm excited to step into this new role and help elevate our product marketing efforts across Midea America's product portfolio," said Justin Reinke, Head of Product Marketing, Midea America. "As we continue to grow, I'm looking forward to partnering even more closely with our customers to bring meaningful, relevant products to market that meet the evolving needs of today's consumer."

Mike Giordano – Head of Sales, Midea America

Midea America also welcomes Mike Giordano as the company's new Head of Sales. Giordano brings 14 years of robust sales leadership experience in consumer technology and appliances, having held senior positions at Samsung Electronics, Progressive Leasing, and Therabody. In his new role, Giordano will be responsible for overseeing Midea America's sales strategy, ecommerce, operations, and retail partnerships across all product categories.

During his tenure at Samsung, Giordano originally led the growth of the regional sales channel and then all U.S. sales as Samsung achieved top brand share in home appliances. His track record of delivering customer-centric solutions while growing profitable revenue positions him well to accelerate Midea America's market expansion.

"Midea America is a strong, dynamic company with tremendous potential in the U.S., and I'm thrilled to join the team at such an important moment," said Mike Giordano, Head of Sales, Midea America. "My focus is on staying close to our customers and working hand-in-hand with our retail partners to drive meaningful, sustainable growth across every category."

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group, a Fortune 500 company, known for making life easier for millions around the globe. As a leading innovator of home appliances, Midea is proud of its 166,000+ employees and presence in 200+ countries, including here in the U.S.

Midea's lineup of products—from kitchen appliances to air conditioners, laundry, and floor care—surprises and delights consumers in just about every part of their homes. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., with an innovation hub in Kentucky, Midea America ensures your appliances don't just work hard—they work smart.

Our goal? To reimagine home appliances so daily chores feel less like work and more like wins. We blend design, performance, and convenience into every product—whether it's a freezer that adapts to your changing needs or a dishwasher that works quietly to make dishes sparkle. At Midea, we create products that fit seamlessly into your busy life, bringing practical innovations that are affordable and reliable. Because home appliances should have a simple job—to make your life easier.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Midea America Corp.