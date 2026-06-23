Midea America Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

"Since joining Midea America Corporation in January 2024, John's impact has been immediate and profound," said Avant Bai, President of Midea Americas Region. "Under his leadership, our business has achieved remarkable growth and evolved into a true full-home solutions provider. Beyond his strategic vision, John's exceptional mentorship has deeply inspired our team. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions to strengthening Midea's market position and wish him the best in his next chapter."

During Herrington's tenure, Midea has expanded its market presence across Major Appliances, Home Comfort, Floor Care and Small Appliances, and significantly expanded its customer base.

"It has been an incredible honor to lead Midea America Corporation and work alongside such a talented team," said Herrington. "Together, we have successfully scaled our footprint and established Midea as one of the industry's fastest-growing brands. I have the utmost confidence in Midea's future and look forward to supporting Avant and the team through a smooth transition."

"We are confident the successor will carry the company into its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation, team and strategy Herrington put in place," said Avant.

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group, a Fortune 500 company, known for making life easier for millions around the globe. As a leading innovator of home appliances, Midea is proud of its 166,000+ employees and presence in 200+ countries, including here in the U.S.

Midea's lineup of products—from kitchen appliances to air conditioners, laundry, and floor care—surprises and delights consumers in just about every part of their homes. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., with an innovation hub in Kentucky, Midea America ensures your appliances don't just work hard—they work smart.

Our goal? To reimagine home appliances so daily chores feel less like work and more like wins. We blend design, performance, and convenience into every product—whether it's a freezer that adapts to your changing needs or a dishwasher that works quietly to make dishes sparkle. At Midea, we create products that fit seamlessly into your busy life, bringing practical innovations that are affordable and reliable. Because home appliances should have a simple job—to make your life easier.

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SOURCE Midea America Corp.