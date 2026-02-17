Midea Expands Into Whole-Home Appliance Leadership at KBIS 2026

Midea's Platinum Level show sponsorship highlights its momentum as one of the industry's fastest-growing brands, enabling retailers, homeowners, and builders to source complete kitchen, laundry, and climate solutions from one brand. Together, these innovations represent one of the industry's most comprehensive category portfolios, spanning major and small appliances, floor care, and home comfort solutions.

"Midea's growth is being driven by our ability to deliver beautifully designed products, meaningful innovation, and one of the broadest home appliance portfolios in the industry," said John Herrington, President of Midea America. "We are building the next generation of appliances that bring performance, connectivity, and thoughtfully designed features across every category that we serve."

Complete The Kitchen with Midea

Comprehensive Line of Refrigerators: Midea will introduce its most extensive French Door lineup, spanning 30-, 33-, and 36-inch configurations across standard and counter-depth formats. The lineup includes both dispensing and non-dispensing models, plus OneTouch AutoFill™ with MaxSpace technology designed to optimize convenience, capacity, and flexible organization across every kitchen. Midea also offers a broad portfolio of garage-ready upright and chest freezers, as well as space-saving compact refrigerators, delivering solutions for virtually every food preservation need.





Midea will introduce its most extensive French Door lineup, spanning 30-, 33-, and 36-inch configurations across standard and counter-depth formats. The lineup includes both dispensing and non-dispensing models, plus OneTouch AutoFill™ with MaxSpace technology designed to optimize convenience, capacity, and flexible organization across every kitchen. Midea also offers a broad portfolio of garage-ready upright and chest freezers, as well as space-saving compact refrigerators, delivering solutions for virtually every food preservation need. Expanded and Innovative Cooking Lineup: The cooking lineup continues to scale with new four- and five-burner freestanding gas and electric ranges and the upcoming launch of a slide-in range platform. Midea will also introduce its over-the-range microwave featuring Soft Close Technology, designed to close smoothly and gently, eliminating door slams and bringing a quieter feel to the kitchen.





The cooking lineup continues to scale with new four- and five-burner freestanding gas and electric ranges and the upcoming launch of a slide-in range platform. Midea will also introduce its over-the-range microwave featuring Soft Close Technology, designed to close smoothly and gently, eliminating door slams and bringing a quieter feel to the kitchen. Industry-First Premium Dishwashers : Midea is proud to introduce a game-changing dishwasher with STRAWash™ and SENSOR TruDry™ technology. This dishwasher is thoughtfully designed to thoroughly clean a reusable bottle, with dedicated jets to clean inside reusable straws and tall tumblers, and a dedicated zone for lids. It also features a cycle that gets your dishes fully clean and dry in just one hour.





: Midea is proud to introduce a game-changing dishwasher with STRAWash™ and SENSOR TruDry™ technology. This dishwasher is thoughtfully designed to thoroughly clean a reusable bottle, with dedicated jets to clean inside reusable straws and tall tumblers, and a dedicated zone for lids. It also features a cycle that gets your dishes fully clean and dry in just one hour. Versatile Small Appliances: To complement its large-scale innovations, Midea offers a suite of small appliances encompassing everything from air fryers to espresso machines. Each is engineered to handle the demands of family cooking and everyday use while reducing countertop clutter.

Midea's Laundry Portfolio

Fully Redesigned Washers and Dryers: Midea's lineup now spans top-load and front-load washers, high-capacity pairs with matching designer colors, and smart connectivity. Midea's laundry assortment is thoughtfully designed with PowerMix™ Spray and Flexi AutoDose™ for better cleaning, and Multi-Sensor Dry technology to protect delicate fabrics. Some pairs even feature an intuitive TFT Digital Display, which enables the user to see the cycle time from across the room.

Residential and HVAC Climate Solutions

Industry Leader : As the pioneer behind the category-defining Midea U, Midea continues to innovate with EasySplit, a DIY mini-split solution that requires no ductwork or professional installation. The brand will also showcase advanced room air solutions powered by Midea Inverter Technology that automatically adjusts performance to maintain consistent temperatures while reducing energy consumption and achieving some of the lowest noise levels in the market.





: As the pioneer behind the category-defining Midea U, Midea continues to innovate with EasySplit, a DIY mini-split solution that requires no ductwork or professional installation. The brand will also showcase advanced room air solutions powered by Midea Inverter Technology that automatically adjusts performance to maintain consistent temperatures while reducing energy consumption and achieving some of the lowest noise levels in the market. Beyond Residential: Midea will showcase commercial-grade HVAC solutions designed for multi-family housing, hospitality, and light commercial applications. From Packaged Window Heat Pumps (PWHPs) to Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTACs) and Tank or Tankless Water Heaters, Midea offers solutions that are engineered to improve temperature consistency, reduce operating noise, and enhance long-term efficiency for property operators and residents alike.

Join Midea at KBIS 2026

Attendees are invited to experience the expansive Midea portfolio and its new innovations firsthand on the showroom floor in Orlando.

Visit booth #W500 to explore the full lineup. For more information, please visit Midea.com and follow the brand on Instagram @midea_us for the latest updates on product launch dates and availability.

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group, a Fortune 500 company, known for making life easier for millions around the globe. As a leading innovator of home appliances, Midea is proud of its 166,000+ employees and presence in 200+ countries, including here in the U.S.

Midea's lineup of products—from kitchen appliances to air conditioners, laundry, and floor care—surprises and delights consumers in just about every part of their homes. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., with an innovation hub in Kentucky, Midea America ensures your appliances don't just work hard—they work smart.

Our goal? To reimagine home appliances so daily chores feel less like work and more like wins. We blend design, performance, and convenience into every product—whether it's a freezer that adapts to your changing needs or a dishwasher that works quietly to make dishes sparkle. At Midea, we create products that fit seamlessly into your busy life, bringing practical innovations that are affordable and reliable. Because home appliances should have a simple job—to make your life easier.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Midea America Corp.