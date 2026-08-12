Midea America Corporation Appoints Justin Reinke as President

Internal Appointment Positions Midea America for Its Next Chapter of Innovation and Expansion

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6th, Midea America Corporation (MAC) announced that Justin Reinke will succeed John Herrington as President of Midea America Corporation. Reinke will work closely with Herrington during a planned transition period and officially assume the role on November 1, 2026.

Justin Reinke

"It is an honor to lead Midea America at such an exciting time in our journey," said Reinke. "We have real momentum in the market, and I truly believe that we are just getting started. What excites me most is our people – the passion and determination they bring every day. With the support and scale of Midea Group behind us, we have a real opportunity to build on this momentum, earn customer's and consumer's trust, and bring meaningful innovation into more American homes."

Reinke joined Midea in 2024 as Head of Sales and was appointed Head of Product Marketing in 2025. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience, including leadership roles at Samsung and Whirlpool.

"Justin's appointment reflects both the strength of our leadership team and our commitment to developing talent from within," said Avant Bai, President of Midea Americas Region. "Over the past two years, he has demonstrated strong commercial instincts, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to our customers and has earned the confidence of colleagues and retail partners alike. As we continue investing in expanding our presence in the U.S. market, I am confident Justin is the right leader to lead MAC through its next chapter of growth."

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group, a Fortune 500 company, known for making life easier for millions around the globe. As a leading innovator of home appliances, Midea is proud of its 166,000+ employees and presence in 200+ countries, including here in the U.S.

Midea's lineup of products—from kitchen appliances to air conditioners, laundry, and floor care—surprises and delights consumers in just about every part of their homes. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., with an innovation hub in Kentucky, Midea America ensures your appliances don't just work hard—they work smart.

Our goal? To reimagine home appliances so daily chores feel less like work and more like wins. We blend design, performance, and convenience into every product—whether it's a freezer that adapts to your changing needs or a dishwasher that works quietly to make dishes sparkle. At Midea, we create products that fit seamlessly into your busy life, bringing practical innovations that are affordable and reliable. Because home appliances should have a simple job—to make your life easier.

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SOURCE Midea America Corp.