MIDEA AMERICA INTRODUCES SMALL APPLIANCE LINEUP AT IHS 2024

CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's number one small cooking appliance brand*, is thrilled to introduce its latest advancements at the Inspired Home Show (IHS) 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Midea will highlight its assortment of small appliances including air fryers, multi-cookers, blenders, kettles, heaters and more. New products for this year include the Double Decker Dual-Zone Air Fryer, Barista Brew Smart Coffee Maker, and Easy Sauté Multicooker, showcasing Midea's commitment to enhancing every aspect of cooking.

As a trusted brand with more than 50 years of experience, Midea delivers surprisingly friendly solutions while continuing to explore innovative ways to meet consumers' evolving needs. With a mission to 'Make yourself at home,' Midea's products offer practical innovation and stylish design which emphasizes its commitment to smart solutions.

"Our participation at the IHS is a testament to Midea's commitment and continued leadership in the small appliance space," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions for the entire home."

Double Decker Two-Zone Air Fryer

Midea's Double Decker Two-Zone Air Fryer redefines cooking with its innovative, stacked design, enabling simultaneous cooking of two separate meals. This groundbreaking appliance combines a 6-quart air frying basket with a 5-quart oven optimizing kitchen space and efficiency. Featuring advanced heating technology, smart connectivity, and 10 versatile cooking functions, from air frying to dehydrating, it caters to diverse tastes and dietary preferences. The Double Decker Dual-Zone Air Fryer showcases Midea's innovation in kitchen convenience, offering efficient cooking solutions. Its excellence in design and functionality has been recognized with the prestigious iF Design Award, affirming its status as a standout appliance. It is also named as a finalist in the IHA Global Innovation Awards (GIA) in the kitchen electrics category.

Barista Brew Smart Coffee Maker

The Barista Brew is a smart coffee maker designed for personalized and convenient use. "BrewIQ" technology, which is Midea's innovative AI-driven interface, adapts to user preferences. It offers a unique flavor map, from citrusy to honey-like flavors, for a customized coffee experience without adding flavorings or changing beans. User profiles allow multiple household members to save their favorite settings, ensuring a personalized cup for everyone.

Adhering to the Specialty Coffee Association's Gold Cup Standard, the Barista Brew pairs with a high-quality conical burr grinder and precise brewing techniques, catering to the tastes of coffee enthusiasts. Additionally, seamless connectivity with the Midea SmartHome app enables easy control and customization.

Easy Sauté Multicooker

Midea's Easy Sauté Multicooker is an all-in-one cooker that can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, saucepan, and sous vide cooker, making it the ultimate kitchen tool. From savory stews to delicate sous vide creations, the Easy Sauté Multicooker empowers you to explore limitless flavors. Discover your inner chef and redefine what's possible in your kitchen.

Don't miss the chance to experience the future of home appliances. Visit Booth #N7738 at the North Hall to explore Midea's line of small appliances and experience firsthand how these innovations can help elevate your home.

For more information about Midea's comprehensive appliance offerings, visit www.Midea.com/us.

*Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited; Consumer Appliances 23ed, retail volume sales in unit, 2017-2022 data."

ABOUT MIDEA

Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

