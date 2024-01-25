Midea KWHA Showcases Energy-Efficient Whole-House Water and Heating Solutions at AHR Expo in Chicago

During the expo, as China's top water heater producers, Midea KWHA has introduced a comprehensive lineup of products and solutions designed to cater to the varied water needs of an entire household. This includes electric storage water heaters, electric tankless water heaters, gas tankless water heaters, water purifiers, water softeners, and under-sink water purifiers.

The premixed tankless water heater is particularly noteworthy. It boasts a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of up to 0.95, indicating its high energy efficiency. It significantly reduces operating costs and supports environmental sustainability. Moreover, this product has earned the prestigious ENERGY STAR Certification, further confirming its energy-saving capabilities.

Serving as the industry's premier destination for OEMs, engineers, contractors, facility operators, architects, educators, and other professionals, the AHR Expo offers visitors the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest innovations from Midea KWHA in home water treatment solutions.

Midea KWHA's products are renowned for their high efficiency, energy-saving capabilities, multifunctionality, and advanced technology. It provides a comprehensive solution for whole-house water purification and heating needs. This ensures that customers in the North American region have access to clean, hot water in the kitchen, living room, bathrooms, or other spaces in their homes. Not only does this improve the quality of life, but it also significantly contributes to the health and wellbeing of individuals and their families.

With Midea KWHA's formidable technical prowess, the Midea whole house water solutions mark a new age where quality, safety, and convenience are fundamental to every home's water system. With Midea KWHA, homeowners are not merely installing a product; they are adopting a lifestyle of purity, efficiency, and innovation for their whole house.

SOURCE Midea KWHA

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.