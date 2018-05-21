Midea Launches High-performance Commercial Appliance Range at NRA Show

Developed as part of Midea's strategy to lead the market in professional-grade appliances, the InductoFlashs have 5 power settings that enable a range of cooking modes from low-heat stewing to high-heat stir-frying. In 3,500W full-power mode, they can boil 2 gallons of water in just 11 minutes.

"We're very excited to unveil our new InductoFlashs at NRA Show 2018.Compared to home-use induction cooktops, commercial cooktops require more precise temperature control, and harder-wearing components to withstand higher usage," says Gino Iacovella, Director of Business Development for Midea America's Division of Midea's Kitchen Appliances. "The design excellence in new InductoFlashs clearly showcases our strength in industrial appliances."

The range includes a flat top design for pots and pans, and a concave top design for woks. Fitted with 5 cooling fans to support prolonged operation without overheating, the InductoFlashs can withstand 24 hours of continuous use. Protective air-deflectors create a one-way exhaust system that ensures hot air is not sucked back into the unit, maintaining optimal ventilation at all times. Thermostatically-controlled overheating sensors that can shut down the units, providing an additional prevention measure against overheating.

Compared with other methods, Induction cooking has a lot of benefits as it is more energy efficient, safer, and provides a more pleasant working environment. Induction cooking can achieve 90% power efficiency as InductoFlashs only transfer heat to the pan and not the surrounding air. It does not generate excessive heat in the kitchen or carbon emissions, making it more eco-friendly than other cooking methods.

Other notable features include a 24hr timer and a sloped and sealed control panel for easy cleaning and operation.

Midea has released a full range of innovative commercial appliances at NRA Show. Other highlights in its product line-up include a FlashThawer that can thaw 5 pounds of meat with less than 1% juice loss in 12 minutes; and a FlashGriller that can heat a standard café sandwich from 38°F to 140°F with a perfect grilled finish in 40 seconds.

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Founded in 1968, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. With sales revenue exceeding $3 billion in 2017, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is No.1 major appliances manufacturer according reported by Euromonitor, and is the world's No. 1 microwave oven and No. 3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, Kentucky.

