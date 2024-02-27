MIDEA SHOWCASES REVOLUTIONARY SMALL APPLIANCES AT KBIS 2024

New Barista Brew and TasteXpress, Elevate Everyday Cooking and Coffee Experience

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's leading manufacturer of innovative home appliances, is thrilled to present its latest advancements at the Kitchen & Bath Show (KBIS) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to showcasing its expansive lineup of large appliances, Midea will also highlight its assortment of small appliances. This includes the new Barista Brew Smart Coffee Maker and the introduction of the TasteXpress™ Toaster Oven, showcasing Midea's commitment to enhancing every aspect of cooking.

"Our debut at KBIS is a testament to Midea's commitment and continued leadership in home appliances," said John Herrington, president of Midea America. "We're looking forward to showcasing a range of products, including both large and small appliances."

Barista Brew Smart Coffee Maker

The Barista Brew is a smart coffee maker designed for personalized and convenient use. "BrewIQ" technology, which is Midea's innovative AI-driven interface, adapts to user preferences. It offers a unique flavor map, from citrusy to honey-like flavors, for a customized coffee experience without adding flavorings or changing beans. User profiles allow multiple household members to save their favorite settings, ensuring a personalized cup for everyone.

Adhering to the Specialty Coffee Association's Gold Cup Standard, the Barista Brew pairs with a high-quality conical burr grinder and precise brewing techniques, catering to the tastes of coffee enthusiasts. Additionally, seamless connectivity with the Midea SmartHome app enables easy control and customization. KBIS 2024 attendees can experience the Barista Brew at Midea's booth #W1255 with daily sampling four times a day at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

TasteXpress Toaster Oven

Joining the Barista Brew, the TasteXpress toaster oven is Midea's latest innovation, designed to cater to the evolving tastes and needs of modern households. The TasteXpress revolutionizes kitchen convenience with its air frying technology, ultra-high temperature steam (True 3D Graphine technology), and 1000W inverter microwave for crispier and healthier cooking. With over 44 auto menus, smart IoT control, and a compact 23L capacity, the TasteXpress is your go-to 'mini kitchen', offering versatility.

Don't miss the chance to experience the future of home appliances. Visit Booth #W1255 at the West Hall to explore Midea's array of large and small appliances and experience firsthand how these innovations can help elevate your home. For more information on Midea's appliances, please visit www.Midea.com/us.

ABOUT MIDEA

Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and a presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, and floor care.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.

For more information, visit midea.com/us.

