Midea to become new FC Barcelona Main Partner

World's No. 1 smart home appliance brand signs 5-season agreement to appear on sleeve of FC Barcelona from 2026/2027

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea and FC Barcelona are proud to announce that the world's No. 1 smart home appliance brand will join the La Liga and Copa del Rey champions as an FC Barcelona Main Partner from the 2026/2027 season. The historic 5-season agreement will see Midea appear on the sleeve of all of FC Barcelona's match jerseys and training wear as well as have extensive brand exposure during La Liga home matches.

On September 2nd, Midea senior management visited Spotify Camp Nou where the agreement was signed by Lewis Fu, President of Midea International Business, and Rafael Yuste i Abel, First Vice President of FC Barcelona.

"It will be an honor for FC Barcelona to welcome Midea, starting from the 2026/27 season, into the great Barça family," said Rafael Yuste, "Its leadership in the field of smart home solutions and its commitment to research and innovation are perfectly aligned with the spirit of an FC Barcelona that looks to the future. This alliance once again demonstrates the power of the Barça brand as a magnet for companies from around the world that see FC Barcelona as the best platform for their projects."

"FC Barcelona is one of the most successful clubs of all time and one of the most popular sports teams in the world," said Lewis Fu, "We look forward to a long partnership where Midea and FC Barcelona are the world's No. 1 on and off the field."

FC Barcelona have won 28 La Liga titles and 5 Champions League trophies to become one of the most successful clubs of all time. The clubs also enjoys global popularity with more than 430m followers online, an annual TV audience of 400m, and 2m jersey sold every year.

FC Barcelona join a growing list of club sponsorships for Midea that are complemented by national competitions such as AFC Asian Cup 2027, CAF Cup of Nations 2025, and CONCAFAF Gold Cup 2025, as well as club competitions including AFC Champions League Elite and CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is a home appliance brand within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group alongside Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Medical, and Smart Logistics.

Midea Group, established in 1968, employees over 190,000 globally, generated a revenue of $57.5 billion in 2024, and ranked 246th on the Fortune Global 500 in 2025.

About FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is considered the greatest multi-sports club in the world and in 2024 it celebrated its 125th anniversary. It was founded in 1899 and is owned by its members. The club is firmly rooted in its city and country, Catalonia, and it has a global outlook, with official offices in three different cities: Barcelona, Hong Kong and Miami.

