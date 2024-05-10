Midea Unveils Revolutionary EVOX G3 Heat Pump System

EVOX G3 Heat Pump and Air Handling Unit is the Ultimate Solution for Upgrading Residential HVAC Systems in Virtually All North American Climates and Installation Conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, the world's largest producer of major appliances and a leading innovator in the HVAC industry, announced the launch of its EVOX G3 heat pump system. This latest generation of the EVOX series, featuring the EVOX G3 Heat Pump and EVOX G3 Air Handling Unit (AHU), represents the future of electric, inverter-driven heat pump technology as the solution for home heating and cooling upgrades, designed to deliver unparalleled heating/cooling comfort, performance and ease of installation across North America.

EVOX G3 Heat Pump EVOX G3 Air Handling Unit

Heat pump sales in the U.S. have increased by more than 50% in the past five years and overtook sales of gas furnaces in 2022. Under new tax guidelines in the Inflation Reduction Act, those installing qualifying heat pumps, including the EVOX G3 heat pump system, are eligible for tax credits up to $2,000. When paired with existing and forthcoming mandates from cities and states that have banned natural gas from construction in new buildings, the push for advanced, environmentally-conscious systems is encouraging consumers to upgrade to highly efficient heat pumps.

EVOX G3 Heat Pump: Unmatched Cold Climate Performance

Midea's new EVOX G3 Heat Pump is the outdoor unit engineered to defy harsh winter temperatures, reliably providing up to 100% heating output at down to -13°F (-25°C) and operating effectively down to -22°F (-30°C), all with a Coefficient of Performance (COP) of up to 1.8. Tailored for optimal performance in virtually all climates, the entire EVOX G³ product line boasts ultra-high energy efficiency that exceeds CEE Advanced Tier and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient specifications. This ensures eligibility for nearly all available Federal rebates in the United States and Canada, significantly easing the financial burden for homeowners.

Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) Technology

Ranging from 1.5-ton to 5-ton units, Midea EVOX G3 heat pumps feature Enhanced Vapor Injection (EVI) technology and a multi-layer heat exchanger, ensuring consistent warmth without reliance on auxiliary heat, even in the most severe weather conditions. When combined with auxiliary heat, the EVOX G³ heat pump delivers stable and optimal heating in extremely cold environments. The 3-ton EVOX G³ unit can achieve energy savings of up to 72.7% compared to traditional electric heaters. The EVOX G3 heat pump offers more eco-friendly heating than a gas furnace without compromising the heating output or user comfort. EVOX G3 also has you covered in the summer, with a cooling efficiency of up to 19 SEER2 that can provide energy savings of up to 32.5% compared to the conventional 14.3 SEER systems currently popular on the market.

Midea's EVI technology is the driving force behind the EVOX G3 system's revolutionary cold climate heating performance. This technology hinges on a two-stage refrigerant compression process, with an intermediary injection of additional refrigerant vapor. This bolsters the heat pump's heating output, making it a reliable choice during cold weather, and ramps up its efficiency/COP score. The injection of vapor refrigerant facilitates higher output temperatures while simultaneously expanding the operational range of the heat pump, thereby ensuring outstanding functionality even in sub-zero conditions. Through EVI technology, Midea is combining robust performance and heightened efficiency for energy-saving heating solutions.

Tactical Design

Midea's side-discharge design allows for an impressive heating output and COP score compared to many top-discharge models, particularly in colder climates. Requiring only eight inches of rear clearance, these space-saving units offer flexible installation options such as under decks, hanging on walls, or tucked away in a corner. Ideal for snowy areas, the G³ horizontal discharge design deters snow and ice from entering the cabinet. The use of flair-fittings enhances safety by eliminating the need for open flames during installation, simplifying the process. Additionally, the two-wire communication system between the indoor and outdoor units, and indoor unit to wall control improves system reliability and efficiency, while their design ensures quiet operation, increasing comfort in residential settings. This innovative technology not only delivers better performance and durability in challenging environments but also facilitates easier installation with two-way communication. The system also uses Sub-1GHz communication technology to enable wireless communication between the EVOX G³ heat pump, the G³ AHU, and the Midea wall control, getting rid of the need for communication wiring and simplifying the installation process.

The EVOX G3 heat pump boasts a 27% reduction in height from previous models, making it not only space-saving but also a discreet addition to any home, and the compact footprint makes installation easy in challenging spaces.

EVOX G3 AHU: Innovative Design with the Installer and User in Mind

At the heart of the system is the EVOX G3 AHU, distinguished by its innovative latching modular design that simplifies transportation, installation and maintenance. Capable of being separated into three manageable pieces thanks to the "Block N Lock" design, this AHU is optimized for single installers, especially when maneuvering into challenging spaces like attics, basements or crawlspaces. Its multi-position installation configuration means contractors can stock one SKU and install it in six configurations. The industry-exclusive LowBoy application allows for unparalleled flexibility in fitting within existing HVAC spaces, and the multi-voltage compatibility in a single unit eliminates the need for voltage adjustments, ideal for replacing gas furnaces. Its narrow width of 14.5" to 21" allows the EVOX G3 to fit into spaces that others cannot.

Easy Upgrades from Gas Furnaces

With three widths and various BTUs, the EVOX G3 AHU can easily replace older, more inefficient models and dramatically reduce installation costs and time. The AHU's modular design, 120-volt or 230-volt auto-adaptability, A2L refrigerant and 30% smaller footprint than current ENERGY STAR units make electrification easier. With an easy-to-install design that meets the standards of the ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers), the EVOX G3 system promotes electrification and the adoption of clean heating technology by reducing the costs of innovative, energy-efficient HVAC upgrades for both contractors and homeowners.

The AHU's integrated advanced filtration system can simply be adjusted by the installer to accommodate an easily obtainable 1, 2 or 4-inch filter at the consumer's discretion. The filtration system also yields high-level indoor air quality by effectively removing contaminants from the air. It also provides coil protection and can be used for up to 90 days without the need to replace filters (with a 4-inch filter).

The EVOX G3 AHU offers versatile and flexible heating solutions fitted to the diverse needs of North American homes. Engineered with dual-fuel capability, the EVOX G3 system allows homeowners to partially upgrade their existing heating systems by integrating seamlessly with existing gas furnaces as a backup. Additionally, the optional electric heat kit can be combined with the heat pump for rapid heating in extremely cold conditions. The EVOX G3 AHU is also compatible with existing 24V systems, enhancing its adaptability for upgrades and replacements. The accompanying A-coil enhances versatility, being fully compatible with gas furnaces and designed for easy installation with a range of size options and a flexible, multi-position design.

Broad Implications

The impressive COP of the EVOX G3 Series can not only yield lower monthly energy bills for homeowners but will also lessen the load on utilities and the electrical grid, which is especially important during peak summer and winter demand. The EVOX G3 system supports Demand Response and CTA 2045, functionality that aids in reducing or diverting electricity consumption during prime hours. Utilizing the eco-friendly, low Global Warming Potential EPA SNAP-approved A2L refrigerant (R454B), the EVOX G3 system significantly reduces carbon emissions without compromising performance. By using electricity more efficiently, Midea is helping to reduce overall energy consumption, presenting a more environmentally friendly and economically sensible heating and cooling solution, all while providing the ultimate comfort experience.

Midea conducted a survey with Atomik Research to gauge homeowners' and contractors' awareness of heat pump technology and incentives for adoption and found that 80% of homeowners claim to know what a heat pump is despite over half (54%) being unsure or unknowledgeable about its full capabilities, particularly its ability to provide both heating and cooling. Furthermore, 87% of contractors and 82% of millennial homeowners say they would be more likely to consider switching to a heat pump in their own homes after learning more about the performance and cost-saving benefits of modern heat pumps. The results show that homeowners are eager to invest in heat pumps, and education regarding the technological advances will drive further adoption.

Availability

The EVOX G3 Series is now available through Midea's extensive distributor network across North America. Contractors and companies interested in becoming a Midea heat pump distributor, or consumers interested in upgrading to innovative Midea heating and cooling solutions, should call 1-888-MIDEA NA (1-888-643-3262). For more information about the EVOX G3 Series and other Midea HVAC solutions, please visit www.mideacomfort.us.

More to Come

As a manufacturing partner of the Department of Energy's (DOE) Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, Midea recently completed lab testing with its forthcoming cold-climate heat pump system. Midea's 3-ton model achieved 118% of rated capacity heating output at -15 degrees Fahrenheit – meaning the Midea unit can utilize the heat pump for primary heating, reducing the need for auxiliary heat strips or other heating sources. The Midea system delivered tremendous efficiency at -15 degrees F with a Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 1.92 – surpassing the Energy Star cold climate benchmark of 1.7 COP at 5 degrees F – despite doing it at a temperature 20 degrees below the testing standard.

Midea's forthcoming cold climate heat pump system now advances into the DOE's field test phase, with production units slated to be available in the summer of 2024.

SOURCE Midea