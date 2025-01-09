Midearix Launches Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) With Emphasis on Emerging Growth Segments and "as-a-Service" Spend Categories

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midearix, a spend solutions provider, announces the launch of its group purchasing platform, transforming traditional collective buying with a focus on emerging growth segments and "as-a-Service" spend categories. By seizing key growth opportunities in the traditional GPO model and leveraging community-driven growth, Midearix sets a new standard for frictionless commerce and value creation.

Offerings include, but are not limited to: transportation management, contract lifecycle management, corporate travel, network infrastructure, intelligent knowledge assistance, and renewable energy – categories often excluded from traditional GPOs.

"We're combining the cost saving benefits of traditional GPOs with the strategic expertise of a go-to-market partner," said Madison Mobley, Founder and CEO of Midearix. "Our model delivers prenegotiated and vetted agreements, shorter sales cycles, and the strategic depth suppliers need to enhance their revenue generation efforts."

Prominent voices in supply chain management are endorsing Midearix's approach. Greg Tennyson, former Chief Procurement Officer at Oracle and Salesforce, remarked, "Midearix represents groundbreaking innovation, identifying gaps in the GPO model they are uniquely equipped to bridge. The industry will welcome its vision."

Mike Cadieux, CEO of Procurement Foundry, added, "Midearix will fundamentally change how buyers think about group purchasing and how suppliers align their revenue generation priorities."

"For any business to succeed in today's market, cost optimization is no longer a differentiator—it's table stakes," Mobley emphasized. "The future of group purchasing demands partnerships that drive adaptability, ease of transacting business, and differentiated value. Midearix is building a network where procurement and go-to-market leaders collaborate seamlessly to drive mutual success. Stay tuned as we unveil more about how—and with whom—we're making this happen."

About Midearix

Midearix is a collective buying engine that accelerates revenue growth and enhances profitability for its stakeholders. Members gain access to competitive pricing and significant cost savings through customized agreements, while supplier partners benefit from fast-tracked access to new sales channels through community-led growth. As a minority- and woman-owned business, all business transacted on the Midearix platform drives economic impact.

For more information on becoming a member or supply partner, visit www.midearix.com. For media inquiries, contact Brittnee Gaines, Director of Brand & Communications, at [email protected]

SOURCE Midearix