MidFirst Bank Awarded $1 Million Affordable Housing Program Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank and Rebuilding Together OKC were awarded a $1,000,000 Affordable Housing Program Grant (AHP) from The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank Topeka) to help low-income senior homeowners through the Safe & Healthy Housing Programs. The grant will fund home repairs throughout Oklahoma County and predominantly in low- or moderate-income areas.

The AHP award will fund needed home improvements for low-income senior homeowners as well as special needs households and veterans and their survivors. Each repair helps those in critical need thereby improving living conditions.

MidFirst Bank President Todd Dobson said, "MidFirst proudly supports the efforts of Rebuilding Together OKC and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka to stabilize local communities. This grant continues a partnership assisting homeowners with limited resources, and MidFirst is pleased to play a role in this important initiative."

In 2019, FHLBank Topeka approved more than $12 million in affordable housing grants nationwide, funding 15 projects.

FHLBank Topeka, a privately owned, federally chartered corporation, promotes housing and homeownership by providing wholesale products, services and programs that help member financial institutions expand the availability of mortgage credit, compete more effectively in their markets and foster strong and vibrant communities. With approximately $60.1 billion in assets and more than $2.6 billion in capital, FHLBank Topeka serves 714 banks, thrifts, credit unions and insurance companies throughout Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

With $23 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally.

