MidFirst Bank Earns Prestigious 2019 J.D. Power Award For The Second Year In A Row

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, MidFirst Bank has earned the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the southwest region in the J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.

"This award is confirmation of the quality and personalized service our team provides our customers each and every day," said Jeff Records, Chairman and CEO of MidFirst Bank. "We are proud of this prestigious consumer satisfaction award and will continue to do what we have always done – provide extraordinary service and personalized solutions for our customers."

The Retail Banking Study marked the 14th annual analysis conducted by J.D. Power. The firm measures customer satisfaction across eleven regions of the United States and the results are based on responses from more than 84,000 bank customers regarding their experiences at more than 200 of the nation's largest banks.

The J.D. Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction across six factors: channel activities (including assisted online service, ATM, branch service, call center service, automated phone service, mobile banking, and online banking), communication and advice, convenience, new account opening, problem resolution and products and fees.

With over $19.3 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank ranks as one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. MidFirst Bank has retail banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally.

