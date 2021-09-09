MidFirst Bank Ranked as #1 Employer in Oklahoma by Forbes and Statista

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank is proud to announce its #1 ranking on the America's Best Employers By State list for the state of Oklahoma. As the largest privately owned bank in the United States, MidFirst Bank was selected following an evaluation of a vast sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees across 25 industry sectors in the US.

"It is an honor for MidFirst Bank to be recognized in such a positive way, and we want to thank all of the employees who participated," said MidFirst Bank Chairman and CEO Jeff Records. "Independent recognitions like America's Best Employers By State are especially meaningful this year when every industry is reimagining the workplace and striving to create opportunities for their employees. MidFirst Bank is committed to continuously providing an exceptional culture creating an energizing and supportive employee experience while delivering extraordinary customer service."

This prestigious recognition for MidFirst Bank is the result of a collaboration between Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The rankings for best employers by state are generated by an independent and anonymous survey, fielded over the course of eight months, among employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

About MidFirst Bank

With more than $30 billion in assets and serving more than 900,000 customers, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the country. MidFirst Bank has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and Texas and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank also operates 1st Century Bank as a division of MidFirst Bank in Southern California.

SOURCE MidFirst Bank