MidFirst Bank Receives 2018 J.D. Power Highest Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction Score In The Nation

"We strive every day to build lasting relationships with our customers by understanding their needs and supporting their dreams," said Jeff Records, President and CEO of MidFirst Bank. "The entire MidFirst Bank team is excited about this recognition as it demonstrates our concerted effort to provide extraordinary service and personalized solutions for our customers."

This marked the 13th annual study conducted by J.D. Power. The firm measures customer satisfaction across eleven regions of the United States, and the results are based on responses from more than 88,000 bank customers regarding their experiences at two hundred of the nation's largest banks. The J.D. Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study measures customer satisfaction across six factors: channel activities (including assisted online service, ATM, branch service, call center service, automated phone service, mobile banking, and online banking), communication and advice, convenience, new account opening, problem resolution, and products and fees.

With nearly $15 billion in assets, Oklahoma City – based MidFirst Bank ranks as one of the largest privately owned banks in the country. MidFirst Bank has retail banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas, and provides commercial lending, wealth management, private banking and mortgage servicing nationally.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midfirst-bank-receives-2018-jd-power-highest-retail-banking-customer-satisfaction-score-in-the-nation-300641591.html

SOURCE MidFirst Bank