MidFirst Bank Recognized for $400K Donation by Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MidFirst Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the nation, is proud to announce that its Pink Visa® Debit Card program has raised more than $400,000 for breast cancer support and research for the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. Leaders from Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center have forever commemorated this achievement with the dedication of the registration wall in honor of MidFirst Bank's support. The gesture is a testament to the generosity of MidFirst Bank customers and an expression of continued collaboration for years to come.

"We share this recognition with our customers and with our employees who have been champions for the Pink Visa® Debit Card program from the very beginning," said Jeff Records, Chairman and Co-CEO of MidFirst Bank. "Knowing that their collective effort is permanently celebrated through dedicated signage at the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center where hundreds of patients are cared for every day is especially meaningful."

Since its introduction in 2008, this cause-related card has been consistently requested by new and existing customers, making the funds raised to date a true community-wide effort. The Pink Card is available in Arizona and Oklahoma. Its Arizona proceeds benefit the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center at HonorHealth, and the Oklahoma proceeds benefit local breast cancer nonprofit organizations. It continues to be popular among customers today and continues to raise much-needed dollars.

HonorHealth Foundation unveiled the dedicated MidFirst Bank wall in the first-floor lobby registration area of the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center before a roomful of community members, staff and patients. The bank's name, fixed in gold letters, is symbolic of this unique partnership and significant milestone which to date has already surpassed $400,000 in contributions.

"The MidFirst Pink Card funds continue to be a wonderful resource for the Oncology social work team," said Sandy Marken-George, network director of Oncology Outpatient Operations at Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. "They provide breast cancer patients with financial support toward housing or utility bills during times when they have no other options and are financially stretched. They also fund pink binders our breast cancer patients rely on to organize the mountain of paperwork that comes with cancer treatment."

Customers who open a MidFirst checking account with direct deposit and use the Pink Visa® Debit Card automatically generate a $50 donation from MidFirst Bank to support this lifesaving research. In addition, each Pink Card transaction generates a five-cent donation when the card is used six times or more per month. To learn more, visit midfirst.com/pink.

