MidHudson Provides $24.5 Million in Preferred Equity for Trophy 322-Unit Couture Tower in Milwaukee

MidHudson President Joseph Carroll said, "MidHudson is excited to partner with BLVD, a well-respected developer of trophy properties. This is a significant project for MidHudson. It represents our largest Reserve Funding Program transaction and offered the opportunity to provide significant additional preferred equity. We believe that we have earned our reputation for providing certain and effective financing solutions for HUD financed projects and were happy to provide an additional capital solution to BLVD outside our defined program. We will continue to build creative and highly effective financing products to make HUD transactions more efficient for our borrower partners."

"MidHudson was great to work with," said Rick Barrett, President of BLVD. "They first engaged on The Couture two years ago and offered creative solutions when we hit those inevitable bumps on the road to the closing table. We look forward to working with them again. Their Reserve Funding Program is a return efficient solution that all HUD borrowers need. As they continue to expand their product offerings, I think more and more HUD developers will want to know MidHudson."

Jim O'Brien, a senior real estate investment banker at Baird, echoed those sentiments. "The MidHudson team brought a lot to the table. They came in to provide capital through the Reserve Funding Program, but as BLVD's needs changed, MidHudson stepped up to play a larger role. They are experts in the HUD financing space and I am interested to see them grow as they offer more products."

The MidHudson D4 Reserve Program satisfies reserves required for HUD financed developments without diluting the sponsor's ownership stake. MidHudson will be announcing new products to provide HUD solutions in the near future. Additional information on MidHudson is available at www.MidHudsonRE.com.

MidHudson is a specialty finance firm focused exclusively on projects and developers that use FHA senior debt. Its HUD Reserve Funding Program satisfies the reserve requirements for developers using HUD 221(d)(4) financing.

